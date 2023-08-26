Formula 1 2023 Singapore Guide: Entertainment, F1 race details, and more

Travel is right back on track, as with the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix or F1 Singapore 2023 race and its concerts. Global visitors and racing enthusiasts will arrive in the city to witness one of the six night races this year. So it’s only natural we made a comprehensive guide to this high-adrenaline three-night event.

The Singapore leg will be the 2023 Formula One World Championship’s official 16th round of the year. Following tradition, the street circuit sporting event continues to happen against the scenic backdrop of Marina Bay. This year’s event occurs across three days over the weekend, from 15 – 17 September. The first two days are for practice runs and the qualifying race for the final day’s official competition.

Notably, this year’s track length is shortened to 4.928km, involving 19 turns, because of The Float at Marina Bay’s current redevelopment works. Competing drivers must complete 63 laps to reach the finishing line.

Unsure of what to expect at the 2023 Singapore F1 Grand Prix and how to get there? We’ve got you covered with our essential guide that includes details of the off-track concert headliners and what will be happening on-site by the track.

Formula 1 Singapore 2023 Guide: What to do at this year’s F1 Singapore Grand Prix

How to get to F1 Grand Prix Singapore 2023

There’ll be road closures as the race happens in the city itself around the Marina Bay and Civic precinct. Attendees and ticket holders can get into the grounds at various entrances scattered across the perimeters of the race track.

Avoid arriving by taxi or private car hires. Instead, the best way to reach the F1 Grand Prix Singapore venue is by MRT. The nearest MRT stops to alight are City Hall Station (Gate 3), Raffles Place Station (Gates 4, 5, and 6), Esplanade Station (Gate 7), Promenade Station (Gate 2), Bayfront Station (Gate 8), and Nicoll Highway Station (Gate 1).

Details of the F1 Grand Prix Singapore 2023 race track and map

There are two main ticket categories – Walkabout and Grandstand. The former also consists of the Premier Walkabout category and the Zone 4 Walkabout category. The Premier Walkabout option allows ticket holders to roam freely and enjoy the race at any vantage point in Zone 1 to Zone 4. In addition, this ticket includes access to various entertainment and food and beverage options across the entire Circuit Park.

On the other hand, those with Zone 4 Walkabout tickets can only roam within Zone 4 and access specially designed viewing platforms at strategic trackside locations. This ticket is also ideal who want to catch the daily entertainment performances and concerts in F1 Village @ Zone 4.

All walkabout ticketholders will have access to strategically located viewing bleachers within the Marina Bay Street Circuit and the entertainment programmes in Zone 4.

Grandstand tickets offer allocated seating at various points along the trackside. This year, there are new grandstands at the Marina Bay Street Circuit to view the race. These additional grandstands make up for the reduction in capacity due to the closure of the Bay Grandstand as The Float at Marina Bay is currently undergoing redevelopment works.

Tickets start from SGD128 for a single-day walkabout ticket. All three-day packages are currently sold out.

The races across the three days will start at the following times:

September 15 (Friday)

Practice 1: 5.30pm to 6.30pm

Practice 2: 9pm to 10pm

Practice 3: 5.30pm to 6.30pm

Qualifying: 9pm to 10pm

Official race: 8pm

Concerts: Official entertainment line-up for F1 Singapore 2023

Besides the heart-pumping action on the main track, famous global music acts will also perform at the F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2023 over a series of concerts. Also spanning across three days, this year’s entertainment line-up will see over 80 hours of entertainment, including 139 acts across eight stages. Immerse yourself in catchy hits played live by these heavyweight headliners.

September 15 (Friday) Headliners – 88rising Showcase (all Zone 4)

88rising presents

Jackson Wang

Niki

Rich Brian

XG

BIBI

MILLI

Warren Hue

Atarashii Gakko!

September 16 (Saturday) Headliners

– Post Malone (Zone 4)

– Kings of Leon (Zone 4)

– Culture Club (Zone 1)

– The Kooks (Zone 1)

September 17 (Sunday) Headliners

– Robbie Williams (Zone 4)

– Groove Armada (Zone 4)

– Kings of Leon (Zone 1)

– Madness (Zone 1)

General stage acts across the three days also include British legend Boy George, Australian musicians Meg Mac and San Cisco, American band JOAN, regional talents Airliftz, aswekeepsearching, sunwich, and local artists like Dreebsby, Hijack Hayley, and Mathilde G.

After-parties for F1 Singapore 2023

Amber Lounge

Often associated with Formula One Grand Prix races, the ultra-exclusive Amber Lounge will return to Singapore to celebrate their 15-anniversary in the city-state come September 16 and 17. Hosted at its original location at the marquee at Millenia Walk from 10pm onwards on both days, it will feature a new custom-built marquee setup with state-of-the-art ARRI lighting technology.

Of course, what’s a party without entertainment? An impressive line-up awaits with Grammy Award-winning international hip hop sensation Lil Jon as the headline DJ act for Saturday night and Sunday night will be headlined by The Stickmen Project. Resident DJs on both nights will also include DJ Ono and DjayBuddah of the Bangkok Invaders collective and a guest star appearance by Fatman Scoop.

There’ll also be the crowning of Miss Universe Singapore by Miss Universe Australia. The winner will be announced on Saturday evening, and all the stunning contestants will attend the afterparty to celebrate in style.

Tickets and VIP table packages are available via Amber Lounge’s website or email enquiries to singapore@amber-lounge.com. Tickets start from SGD$800 for an individual pass on Saturday and SGD$1,200 on Sunday.

Mandala Mansion

Mandala Club will host Mandala Mansion, which features a live broadcast of this year’s Singapore Grand Prix at the Pool terrace of Mandarin Oriental on both Saturday and Sunday. Expect thrilling trackside action with impeccable hospitality from this collaboration between Mandala Club’s culinary team and Mandarin Oriental Singapore. Guests can also experience the majestic firework display in person during the victory lap too.

The night continues till late with a stellar line-up of live DJs who’ll fuel the party with spectacular music.

Ticket prices start from SGD$1,188 and include free-flow champagne, premium spirits, hand-selected wines and signature cocktails curated by Mandala Club’s Beverage Director.

Race Revolutions at CÉ LA VI Singapore

CÉ LA VI’s prime location atop Marina Bay Sands Singapore provides an incomparable bird’s eye view of the thrilling F1 Grand Prix.

For the F1 weekend, the Club Lounge will be lit from day to night with a marathon of sets from 12 noon to 8am on September 16 and 17 with over 40 hours of 10 back-to-back DJs spinning the finest tunes in town. The handpicked line-up features the best local DJs and Grammy Award-winning DJ Dubfire (Saturday) and DJ Apsara (Sunday).

Ticket prices start from SGD$48 which includes 1 premium pour.

F1 Themed Pool Parties at 1-Altitude Coast

Working in collaboration with Singapore Tourism Board, 1-Group has curated a series of F1-inspired events across its key venues located beyond the race tracks, including pool parties at the rooftop of 1-Altitude Coast. Escape the buzzing race track and dive into the Solaris Party happening on September 9 with an electrifying lineup of DJs spinning an eclectic mix of progressive house and techno tracks.

For finale weekend on September 16 and 17, 1-Altitude Coast will unveil a tropical paradise with The Vibrante Party – a Brazilian-themed reverie fronted by DJ Chris Columbus and The Final Track Party in partnership with the DRIP Party Series for a sundown party complete with massive floats in the pool.

Tickets are priced at SGD$25 and will be held on September 9, 16, and 17 at 1-Altitude Coast from 4pm till late.

F1 Grand Prix Singapore 2023 Fringe Activities

Explore the roving Singapore GP Truck

The #SingaporeGP Truck is currently touring the city-state and making pit stops at various neighbourhoods on the island. Since hitting the streets in 2016, about 384,000 people have visited the Singapore GP truck.

Put yourself to the test with race-themed games and experience being a Formula 1 race car driver with the race simulator. Win exclusive Singapore GP memorabilia and join other F1 fans to catch a live screening of qualifying and race sessions at selected locations.

The upcoming pit stops are at Heartbeat @ Bedok on August 19 and 20, ITE College West from August 22 to 23, Safra Tampines on August 24 and 25, Dempsey on August 26 and 27 (with Dutch GP Live Screening), and PLQ Mall from August 29 to 31.

F1 Pit Lane Experience

Ever wondered how does it feel like to walk on the pit lane? The highly anticipated F1 Pit Lane experience returns on September 14. Tour the F1 Village a day before gates to the Circuit Park officially open and get up close to the Formula 1 team garages as you walk down the Singapore pit lane.

Ballot to be part of the lucky 4,000 to explore restricted and exclusive zones like the race control room, media centre, garages, and podium. This opportunitiy is only open to Singaporeans and local residents.

Here’s a tip: Head down to any #SingaporeGP Truck Live Screenings for a chance to double your ballot chances to the Pit Lane Experience.

Sign up for the F1 Pit Lane experience ballot here.

Marvel at a Scuderia Ferrari SF90 in Marina Bay Sands

Marina Bay Sands recently inked a multi-year deal with Scuderia Ferrari, the Formula 1 team of the renowned Italian luxury brand, Ferrari.

To celebrate this momentous deal, a replica of the SF90 will be on display at the lobby of Hotel Tower 1 at Marina Bay Sands from September 11 to 18. The spectacular showcase will offer motorsport fans and visitors an opportunity to see up close the Scuderia Ferrari car that raced in the Formula 1 World Championship in 2019.

Another highlight of the collaboration includes a light-up of the iconic facade of Marina Bay Sands, which will see the three cascading hotel towers and underbelly of Sands SkyPark illuminated in the vibrant hue of Ferrari red throughout the duration of the night race. From September 14 to 17, this visual spectacle will stand against the backdrop of the city’s stunning skyline to create a dazzling focal point amidst the city’s skyscrapers.

The Scuderia Ferrari SF90 replica will be on display at the lobby of Hotel Tower 1 at Marina Bay Sands from September 11 to 18. Admission is free.