Golden Globe 2023 red carpet: Celebrities arrive in style

The much awaited 80th Golden Globe Awards has finally kickstarted on a high note. Celebrated director S.S. Rajamouli’s period drama RRR bagged the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song (Motion Picture Categories) and India couldn’t be more proud. The RRR cast and crew arrived in style at the Golden Globe 2023 red carpet.

From Rajamouli sporting a black and red dhoti kurta to Ram Charan sporting a black sherwani, the lead actors and director looked modish. Jr. NTR looked dapped as he sported a black tuxedo. Meanwhile, both Rajamouli and Ram Charan’s spouses rocked the Indian traditional attire – saree. While Jr. NTR’s wife complimented him and was seen in a black dress.

Chhello Show director Pan Nalin too made a stylish entry and graced the Golden Globe 2023 red carpet. The Golden Globe Awards 2023 generated quite a buzz in India as S.S. Rajamouli’s period drama RRR vyed to bag awards in two different categories, out of which it won for one.

Although the Golden Globes is all about choicest movies from across the world, it cannot be denied that it is also a platform that spotlights the best-dressed celebrities who are in attendance.

Red carpet looks from Awards Shows are always fascinating and excites not just the fashion aficionados and critics but also the audience at large. The celebs make for a striking visual and their sartorial choices are profoundly observed and considered at length. From embellishments to the cuts to the fabric, almost everything is minutely taken into consideration before reviewers adjudge the best-dressed personalities.

As the world gets to witness the first major Award Show of 2023, here’s looking at the red-carpet appearances that made just the right noise. From Michelle Yeoh to Selena Gomez to Margot Robbie, these red-carpet dresses were unbelievably gorgeous. So were the celebrities who graced the grand red-carpet.

Yeoh who was was honored in the best actress in a comedy category, for Everything Everywhere All at Once looked chic in a head-to-toe sequence peplum dress.

U.S. actress Quinta Brunson who won the Best Actress Award for Television series Abbott Elementary looked gorgeous in a Christian Siriano black and pink ruffled gown.

Jennifer Coolidge who also won the Best Supporting Actress for her stint in the TV Series The White Lotus, dazzled in a shimmery black gown.

The other actresses who stole the show in black ensembles were Amanda Seyfried, Cate Blanchett, Ana De Armas and Regina Hall among several others. Ana’s twist to the usual black dress was indeed unique and she looked absolutely ravishing.

Meanwhile, Angela Bassett of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever fame rocked the Golden Globe 2023 red carpet in a silvery Pamella Roland floor-length gown.

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega and Selena Gomez looked resplendent and radiated a glow like no other on the Golden Globe 2023 red carpet. Selena donned a Valentino purple gown and completed the look with a high ponytail.

Oozing sensuality on the red carpet, we had Margot Robbie who looked like a vision in a light pink Chanel gown. With soft, beach waves Robbie looked absolutely stunning. Don’t believe us? See for yourself.

The Golden Globe awards was held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

Hero Image: Courtesy AFP; Featured Image: Courtesy SS Rajamouli/Instagram