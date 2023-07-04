Got7’s Yugyeom is performing in Macau this August

South Korean Yugyeom is heading to Macau for a concert! The Got7 member will be performing at Broadway Macau on August 20. The show is part of his Asia solo tour.

Other than Macau, Yugyeom is also meeting his Taiwanese fans on August 17 at Zepp Taipei. Read on to find out more details!

Yugyeom’s concert in Macau and Taipei: What you need to know

Ticket sales for Macau start on July 13 at 12 pm CST at broadwaymacau.com.mo and tickets for Taipei will be available on July 7 at 7:19 pm TWT at ticket.ibon.com.tw. Ticket prices have yet to be announced. It’s also unclear if the K-pop artist will be heading to more cities so keep your eyes peeled for any updates.

Yugyeom’s label, AOMG also announced the solo tour on their official social media channel noting that they “didn’t forget Taipei and Macau”. Last year, Yugyeom performed solo shows in Bangkok, Manila and various cities in Europe. He also toured Europe and Asia together with labelmates Simon Dominic, Loco, Gray, Woo, and Leehi for AOMG’s Follow the Movement World Tour earlier this year.

A budding solo career

Yugyeom debuted in 2014 as a member of the K-pop group, Got7 together with Jay B, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, and BamBam. The group parted ways with their label, JYP Entertainment in 2021 but remained as a group. He soon joined AOMG and released the EP ‘Point of View: U’ in 2021.

He made his debut on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales Chart with ‘I Want You Around’, taking up the number two spot. In March 2022, he put out the single ‘Take You Down’ featuring Coogie. ‘Ponytail’ is his most recent release.

Yugyeom is the latest artist to join the lineup in Macau shortly after Hwang Min-hyun and Westlife announced their tours.