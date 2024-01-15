Beyond the calendar: Hong Kong’s long weekends mapped out for 2024

The New Year brings hope for more travel and adventure. Aspiring travellers may already have their resolutions in mind, and the list is likely filled with various holidays and vacations. While the default approach is to take leave from the office for holidays, one can save vacation days by strategically planning trips over long weekends. Prepare for the New Year by familiarising yourself with all the long weekends in Hong Kong in 2024.

The government of Hong Kong has declared over 17 public holidays for the 2024 calendar. By combining these public holidays with weekends and possibly taking a few additional leave days, you can enjoy vacations lasting three to five days at a time. This provides the perfect opportunity to plan the ultimate getaway and successfully fulfil your New Year’s resolution for 2024.

Hong Kong’s long weekends 2024 – your travel blueprint

December 30 to January 1

Thanks to New Year’s Eve falling on a Sunday, you can start the year with a bang. You will have three days off as December 30, 31, and January 1 fall on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

February 10 to 13

Lunar New Year, one of the most important holidays in Hong Kong, is on Saturday, February 10. Public holidays have been declared for February 12 and 13, giving a long weekend of about four days. You will enjoy Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday off.

March 29 to April 1

Good Friday falls on March 29, and Easter Sunday on April 1, providing another long weekend in 2024. With March 29, 30, 31, and April 1 on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, you will enjoy a four-day-long weekend.

April 4 to 7

The Ching Ming Festival, also known as the Tomb Sweeping Day, is approaching on Thursday, April 4. If you take leave on April 5, Friday, you can enjoy a four-day holiday from Thursday to Sunday.

April 27 to May 1 or May 1 to May 5

You can enjoy a five-day-long weekend in May with careful holiday planning! Labour Day falls on Wednesday, May 1, and if you take a leave on April 29 or 30 (Monday and Tuesday) or May 2 and 3 (Thursday and Friday), you can create an extended holiday in May.

May 11 to May 15 or May 15 to May 19

May offers several long weekends in 2024. Buddha’s birthday on May 15 falls on a Wednesday, providing another opportunity for a five-day holiday. Simply take an off on May 13 and 14 (Monday and Tuesday) or May 16 and 17 (Thursday and Friday) and combine it with the respective weekend.

June 8 to 10

The Dragon Boat Festival will take place on June 10, a Monday. Also known as the Tuen Ng Festival, you will enjoy a three-day weekend in honour of the festival on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

June 29 to July 1

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Establishment Day takes place on July 1, falling on a Monday this time. Thanks to the public holiday, you get a three-day long weekend without taking any leave on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

September 14 to 18 and September 18 to 22

A public holiday falls on September 18, the day after the Mid-Autumn Festival. Since the holiday is on a Wednesday, you can enjoy a five-day long weekend by taking off September 16 and 17 or 19 and 20 and combining it with the weekend.

September 28 to October 1

National Day takes place on October 1 every year and is on a Tuesday this year. Take a leave on Monday, September 30, to get a four-day holiday starting from Saturday to Tuesday.

October 11 to 13

Chung Yeung Festival, also known as the Double Ninth Festival, is on Friday, October 11. You can enjoy a three-day long weekend and enjoy a quick vacation.

December 25 to December 29

Christmas and the day after are public holidays, falling on Wednesday and Thursday. Take a day off on December 27 (Friday), and you will get a five-day break from Wednesday to Sunday. You can even take some leaves on December 30 and 31 to club them with January 1, the public holiday on the first day of the new year.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What is the best way to make the most of a long weekend in 2024?

The best way to make the most of a long weekend in Hong Kong is by planning a vacation with your family and friends.

– What are the best one-day getaways in Hong Kong?

You can take a day trip to Lamma Island, Macau, Hong Kong Global Geopark, Cheung Chau Island and Sai Kung.

– What are the best beaches that you must visit in Hong Kong?

Some of the best beaches in Hong Kong are Cheung Sha Beach, Shek O Beach, Big Wave Bay, Repulse Bay Beach, Golden Beach, Stanley Main Beach and Repulse Bay Beach.