The best Halloween parties and events you can’t miss in Hong Kong

The spookiest holiday is just around the corner! So, it’s time to start planning for the festivities and that only means: a Halloween party. While you’re busy looking for the most spine-tingling costume, don’t forget to join in the fun at this year’s Halloween parties and events. This year, it is even more special knowing that this is the first celebration with masks off and social distancing measures scrapped, so you can truly party all night long. Check out our top picks of the best parties in town.
Most Halloweengoers will probably be heading to Lan Kwai Fong on October 31. And while that’s always been an annual affair, you also shouldn’t miss out on all the other Halloween parties and events. Various restaurants and tourist hotspots are all hands-on deck to throw the scariest (and most fun!) party out there. If you love singing, there’s no better place to be than Barkada’s party or if you want your pup to join the occasion, hit up Stazione Novella’s Halloween celebration. Meanwhile, Maggie Choo’s has special-themed cocktails on offer and places like Vibes, The Daily Tot, and Uma Nota have live DJ performances. Remember to come dressed as your best because you might just win prizes!
What are you waiting for? Don’t miss the excitement! See our top picks of the best Halloween parties in Hong Kong for the most unforgettable night. Save this list!
The most unmissable Halloween parties and events in Hong Kong
Join the Momia Azteca Halloween Celebrations at ICHU Hong Kong! Put on your creepiest costumes and get ready for a day (and night) of entertainment and dining. The party starts with a Halloween brunch or dinner and ends with music and live performances on the terrace. The brunch comes with a tantalising selection of sharing-style starters and a two-hour free-flowing drink package. Night owls can opt for the five-course dinner which features exquisite Nikkei cuisine. Those who want to go straight to the party can find their spot from 7 pm until late night. Dance the night away to mesmerising beats by DJ Piesta, DJ Jane Ki, and DJ Bennie Blanco. Plus, enjoy live trumpet and percussion performances by musicians Aymen and Makka. The fun doesn’t stop there! Talented makeup artists are ready to transform guests into ghastly creatures of the night. Mixologist Filippo Peroni is also making three spine-tingling Halloween tipples just for the occasion, so make sure not to miss them! Tickets for the terrace party include entry and two drinks.
More than a decade later, The Mira’s nocturnal lounge bar, Vibes is hosting a Halloween party with an open bar. On the night of the full-blood moon, the bar turns into a horrifying vampire den bringing guests an electrifying party with music and entertainment! The open-air party at the hidden courtyard lounge also gives you a chance to win HKD 1,888 worth of prizes! All attendees will receive a welcome glass of bubbles, four hours of open bar, and three live DJs including DJ KY, Johnnie Darka, and Yako Kit. There is also a Halloween makeup artist on standby available to complete your look! For an extra price, guests can also book a private cabana and enjoy their own party with family and friends.
Bring your pup to celebrate Halloween at Stazione Novella! Dig out the four-legged costumes available during the Doggy Halloween Party. Dress your pup to the nines and enjoy a coffee or glass of wine. Then, hang around for an early Aperitivo from 12 pm to 2 pm. Besides, all the furry attendees can receive a house-made Pupperoni and the best-dressed pooch can win a special prize! Make sure to arrive before 12:30 pm to enter as the winner will be announced at 1 pm.
Become the pop diva of your dreams at The Last Resort! The Canadian dive bar is hosting a Halloween party complete with costumes and karaoke all in one! Come dressed in your best fit and sing your heart out because the best dressed can win a bottle of Canadian Club. So, grab the mic and serenade your favourite artists back from the dead.
Put on your best sleepwear and indulge in a night of fun at The Daily Tot’s Halloween pyjama party! DJ Minou is ready to spin irresistible afro beats, hip-hop, Latin dance, and more to keep the energy high all night long. Attendees can enjoy three-hour, free-flowing drinks including prosecco, wine, beer, house spirits, and cocktails. Plus, a cash bar is available from 1 am to 2 am, ensuring the party continues!
Join the team at Barkada for a night of non-stop entertainment with DJ Hyphen. Welcome the night with live karaoke and a Filipino dinner and four hours of free-flowing food and drinks. Party like a Filipino with live music and delicious Filipino food complete with music. The night continues with a cash bar after party until 2 am, so the thrill never really ends.
Maggie Choo’s—part cocktail bar, part cabaret, part late-night soiree—is taking things to a ghoulish new level with its immersive Halloween party. The entry comes with a special Halloween cocktail. Choose between Porcelain, a concoction made with coconut-infused gin, Picante made with vodka, and the Black Plague with tequila. The spooky experience also includes aerial acts, graceful contortionists, and exquisite dancers. The resident DJ will also spin vicious beats past midnight, guaranteed to send shivers down your spine. This is a party that you don’t want to miss!
Quality Goods Club regular, DJ Fabsabs is back with DJ Ink just in time for Halloween! The two are rocking the club for one day only during the special Canton Disco Night Halloween Edition. DJ Fabsabs is known for his long-running Canto mania nights and recent disco sets at Clockenflap and West Kowloon Pop Fest. So, come with your best Halloween outfit and win a prize. Expect the best interpretations of Cantonese disco beats here!
Jump into the spooky season with Water World Ocean Park’s Halloween party! The Spooky Pumpkin Festival boasts a heart-pounding lineup of games, performances, and treats. Head straight to the Reef Lobby and enjoy games at the booth. Then, groove your way to the Horror Music Vortex before being swept away on the Crazy Pumpkin Drifting Adventure. Don’t forget to splash into the water at the Inflatable Pumpkin Balls Pool. For some quiet time, we recommend going on Fridays so you can enjoy a floating movie experience with the Hallow’s Movie Night at Horizon Cove. On Saturdays, there are thrilling dance performances. It gets even more exciting with the seasonal battle games such as Water Baloon War at Riptide’s Poolside or eating challenges at Bay Wave Snacks.
Head over to Tempo Tempo for an alfresco Halloween party like no other! With a live DJ spinning the decks and a fun photo zone for capturing the thrills of the night, this is an event you can’t miss. Tickets include a snack platter and two hours of free-flowing Perrier-Jouet Champagne and other beverages. For an additional HKD 198 per person, you can extend the free flow by the hour!
Brazilian-Japanese boteco, Uma Nota adds to this year’s Halloween fun with two nights of festivities. Partygoers can take advantage of special Halloween free-flow drinks and food on October 27. The day after, the restaurant turns into a house of celebration complete with a Latin dance salon, live DJ performances, and more. Make sure to come dressed for both nights for a chance to win Uma Nota’s weekend brunch for two!
This Halloween, Zuma is transforming into a Forbidden Palace, an otherwordly realm where the living and the dead converge in celebration. Party enthusiasts can choose from two packages: Party tickets or Special edition Yashoku Night Brunch tickets. Both come with an array of entertainment such as a live DJ, performances, and other surprises. Those who turn heads with their outfit can win special prizes! For an unforgettable culinary experience, Zuma is also offering a special Halloween edition of their Yahsoku Night Brunch from 8 pm to 10 pm.
