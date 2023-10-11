The best Halloween parties and events you can’t miss in Hong Kong

The spookiest holiday is just around the corner! So, it’s time to start planning for the festivities and that only means: a Halloween party. While you’re busy looking for the most spine-tingling costume, don’t forget to join in the fun at this year’s Halloween parties and events. This year, it is even more special knowing that this is the first celebration with masks off and social distancing measures scrapped, so you can truly party all night long. Check out our top picks of the best parties in town.

Most Halloweengoers will probably be heading to Lan Kwai Fong on October 31. And while that’s always been an annual affair, you also shouldn’t miss out on all the other Halloween parties and events. Various restaurants and tourist hotspots are all hands-on deck to throw the scariest (and most fun!) party out there. If you love singing, there’s no better place to be than Barkada’s party or if you want your pup to join the occasion, hit up Stazione Novella’s Halloween celebration. Meanwhile, Maggie Choo’s has special-themed cocktails on offer and places like Vibes, The Daily Tot, and Uma Nota have live DJ performances. Remember to come dressed as your best because you might just win prizes!

What are you waiting for? Don’t miss the excitement! See our top picks of the best Halloween parties in Hong Kong for the most unforgettable night. Save this list!

The most unmissable Halloween parties and events in Hong Kong