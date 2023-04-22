Elton John and 15 other highest-grossing concert tours of all time

The world is swaying to pop sensation Taylor Swift’s beats right now as she garners the loudest cheers and applause with her sold-out The Eras Tour. According to many reports, the 52-stop concert is on its way to becoming one of the highest-grossing concert tours of all time.

The tour, which started in March 2023 and concludes in August this year, is proving to be a major extravaganza. Swifties, as the American singer-songwriter’s fans are nicknamed worldwide, are more than thrilled as The Eras Tour marks her sixth headlining tour and second all-stadium concert after the 2018 Reputation Stadium Tour. As per an April 2023 Forbes report, The Eras Tour is forecast to reach the top tiers of gross collections and earn about USD 620 million of which Swift can pocket about USD 500 million.

Such a gross collection is possible if an average audience ticket price is USD 215. However, if the average ticket price reaches USD 700, Taylor Swift’s net earnings could be as high as USD 1.5 billion. Besides tickets, merchandise sales also account for a major source of tour revenue.

Some highest-grossing figures from 2022

After becoming the most-streamed artist on Spotify in 2022, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny also became the artist with the highest-grossing concert tour that year. He embarked on the World’s Hottest Tour in August, which concluded in December with back-to-back shows in Mexico. Its gross score was around USD 435.38 million with over 81 stops and even surpassed the figures of Ed Sheeran’s Divide Tour.

Not just him. Days after Pollstar announced that Bad Bunny garnered the highest-grossing tour in North America and the rest of the world, marketplace StubHub revealed that British singer and composer Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour became one of the highly demanded concerts of 2022.

As per Billboard, all of John’s tours, dating back to 1986, together grossed USD 1.863 billion — the highest for any solo artist.

The highest-grossing tours of all time, from the lowest to the highest