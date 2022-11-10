Hins Cheung announces dates and details for his ‘Revisit’ concert

Hong Kong! It’s time to get sparkly because something fabulous this way comes. In long-awaited pop news, Hins Cheung announced the dates and details of his ‘Revisit’ concert.

@hinscheung just dropped a new poster on his social media to announce that his ‘revisit’ concert will be held from December 20 to January 2 at the HKCEC. So, mark your calendars already for the Hins Cheung concert!

Hins Cheung concert: Dates and venue

Look forward to sublime melodies and vocal harmonies to accompany the dreamy event. Then, sing along to hits from his latest albums and popular numbers — Rave, Spring and Autumn, What Hurts a Man, and more! Tickets are on sale for this show that we know we don’t want to miss!

Date: 20 December 2022 – 02 January 2023

Venue: HKCEC

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hins Cheung 張敬軒 (@hinscheung)

Did you know that Hins Cheung was the first artist to perform live at the Hong Kong Coliseum during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic? Many of his celebrity friends, including Emperor Group chairman Albert Yeung, and singers Charlene Choi and Kenny Kwan, were in attendance. Meanwhile, let’s revisit last year’s concert set list, put together by fellow Hins fans.

Hong Kong is hosting a slew of musical events

The announcement of concerts has been coming hard and fast in the last few days, with Hong Kong seeing a slew of local and international events – including Clockenflap and Music on the Harbourfront. The Music on the Harbourfront will be a three-day extravaganza from November 18 to November 20. So, enjoy the cooler autumn breeze and spend a gala time with family and friends at the hottest outdoor entertainment venue in town.

With autumn in full swing, many festive events begin taking over the city. Watch out this space for all the latest updates.

(Hero and feature image credits: hinscheung/Instagram)