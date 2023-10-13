HKTDC Launches 31st Edition of Hong Kong International Optical Fair

The 31st edition of the Hong Kong International Optical Fair, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), is being held this year from 8-10 Nov 2023 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.

This year’s fair will feature group pavilions representing Italy, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Visionaries of Style (VOS), the Hong Kong Optical Manufacturers Association (HKOMA), and Mainland China.

From the Brand Name Gallery, there will be around 100 well-known brands from around the world including ANNA SUI (US), agnès b (France), Gold and Wood (France), Santa Monica (Japan), TED BAKER (US), LASH (Korea) and many more. Other prestigious international brands include MINIMA (France) and STEPPER (Germany). Eyewear Parades in particular, will hold a special exhibition with professional models to showcase their distinct eyewear styles.

HKOMA will be erecting an eyewear design gallery with the theme of “Promoting Hong Kong’s Outstanding Innovative Eyewear” featuring 3D technology elements. Participating brands from the city include BIG HORN and bTd.

As the smart glasses market continues to grow, furthered by the arrival of the Apple Vision Pro, the new “Smart Eyewear” zone answers this rising demand. Solos Technology Limited from Hong Kong and US exhibitor Zulu Inc. will showcase their latest products. Other themed zones will showcase a broad range of products ranging from professional eyewear, accessories, frames, and lenses to diagnostic instruments and optometric instruments.

Adopting a hybrid model, the fairs will be assisted by “Click2Match,” allowing traders to easily connect online. Using the HKTDC Marketplace App, buyers can scan the dedicated QR codes of exhibitors to bookmark their favourite exhibitors, browse product information, and chat with exhibitors even after the fair is over. Registration for exhibitors and visitors are now open here.

More details can be found at the Hong Kong Optical Fair website.

Location:

Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre,

1 Expo Dr, Wan Chai,

Hong Kong

Dates:

8-10/11/2023 | HKCEC

1-17/11/2023 | Click2Match (Online)

