Hong Kong’s biggest anime, comics, and games convention returns this July

Attention Hong Kong geeks and lovers of pop culture! The annual Ani-com and Games (anime, comics, and games) convention will take place between July 28 and August 1. Held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, the five-day events will feature over 120 exhibitors.

Fans can browse through and buy limited-edition items and fan-made creations from over 600 stalls. Almost 30 come from overseas toy brands from Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, France, and more. This year, the Godfather of Hong Kong comics Tony Wong Chung-loong will be making an appearance. Here’s everything we know about Hong Kong’s biggest anime convention!

Hong Kong’s anime, comics, and games convention: What you need to know

Visitors can purchase three types of tickets online or at convenience stores. Standard tickets cost HKD 42. There will be 5,000 HKD 150 tickets, including a fast pass and a set of postcards. Meanwhile, the HKD 300 tickets have three quick entry passes.

The cosplay competition remains one of the biggest highlights of the event. The winner will receive HKD 6,000! Cosplayers can enjoy free entry on the day of the event. Other competitions to join include original comic creation and anime figure design.

More exhibition areas to explore

Besides the competitions, visitors at the annual Ani-com and Games shouldn’t miss out on the exhibition areas. At Creative Paradise, there will be over 240 stalls selling self-made products. Visitors should also grab the chance to take photos with their favourite anime characters!

Meanwhile, esports fans can head over to World of Mobile Games. The final of Hong Kong’s Japanese idol competition will also coincide with the event on July 31. There will be a total of 10 selected Hong Kong contestants.

Visitors can enjoy an HKD 5 discount on their first ticket. Download the ACGHK app and register as a member. This year’s edition will be the first since the government scrapped the mandatory mask mandate, so attendees can expect the event to be bigger than ever!

Featured and hero image credit: anicomhk/Facebook