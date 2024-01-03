Hong Kong’s annual charity sale “Books for Love” kicks off this month

Hong Kong’s annual charity book drive “Books for Love @ $10” is back! The month-long book collection kicked off on the first day of 2024 with over 40 drop-off points in Hong Kong. Book owners can donate unwanted books now while shoppers can purchase them for only HKD 10 during the main book sale in May 2024!

The goal is to reduce waste while spreading knowledge and love for reading at the same time. All proceeds from the drive will go to the “Treasure Trove” project of the Boys’ and Girls’ Clubs Assocation of Hong Kong (BCGA), to assist those in need, and the Agency for Volunteer Services (AVS).

Drop off unwanted books at any of the collection points

Bibliophiles who want to make more space for their shelves this year can donate their books instead of throwing them away. The books must be in good condition without scribbles, underlined pages or any missing pages. The drive does not accept textbooks, magazines, guidebooks, fortune-telling books, computing books, and any items that contain violence and indecency.

Simply drop the unwanted books at any of the 44 collection points across Hong Kong. Then, a group of dedicated volunteers will sort out all the collected items. The charity book sale will run on May 2024 at Taikoo Place. As a teaser to the main event, an online pre-sale will take place from the end of March to mid April featuring a hand-picked selection of children’s books.

Hong Kong’s book charity sale event for over 10 years

This year marks the 12th edition of the large-scale community event. Since its inception in 2019, it has received a warm response from the public. In 2023, the project collected over 250,000 pre-loved books, attracted over 40,000 book lovers, and raised over HKD 1.1 million!

The collection campaign will run until January 31, 2024. The collection points are available in various districts across Hong Kong Island, Kowloon, and New Territories. Visit the official website for the full list.

Stay tuned for the main charity book sale from May 9 to 12 and 16 to 19 at Taikoo Place, Quarry Bay.

All images credit: Swire Properties