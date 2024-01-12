HK’s Chinese New Year Night Parade will make a spectacular comeback after 5 years

Following a five-year hiatus, the Chinese New Year Night Parade will return to Tsim Sha Tsui this February. It will kick off the new year festivities on February 10, the first day of the Year of the Dragon.

Organised by the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) and Cathay, the theme this year is “World Party Great Celebration”. The parade will feature glamorous floats and a star-studded line-up of international and local performers.

Chinese New Year Night Parade will kick off city-wide celebrations

After the parade on February 10, the floats will continue to be on display from February 11 to 25 at the Urban Council Centenary Garden. For this year’s edition, there will be nine floats alongside 13 local and 16 international performing groups. This is the largest-ever line-up for the city-wide celebration.

“We have brought together some of the world’s hottest performers to the party to spice up the celebration and transform this traditional festival into an international mega event,” said Pang Yiu-kai, the chairman of HKTB.

Following the parade, there will be a wave of other Chinese New Year events including the fireworks show and Race Meeting on the second and third day. “[We will] introduce tourism products with the Chinese New Year theme to enrich the visitor experience with activities, inviting them to enjoy the festival and immerse themselves in the city’s charm as an East-meets-West cosmopolitan city,” he added.

The parade will start at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Piazza in Tsim Sha Tsui and continue along Canton Road, Haiphong Road, and Nathan Road. It will finish at the Sheraton Hong Kong Hotel. Tickets for the parade will go on sale on January 27 at 8 am at the Tourism Board Kowloon Visitor Centre. Prices start from HKD 300, HKD 450, and HKD 480 respectively. Visit the official website for more details.

Ushering in the Year of the Dragon in Hong Kong

Most of the floats will portray the auspicious dragon hovering over Hong Kong to symbolise the Year of the Dragon. There will also be other Chinese New Year motifs such as flowers and firecrackers. Cathay will lead the procession followed by floats showing famous attractions like Hong Kong Disneyland and Ocean Park. Among the floats, there will also be popular cartoon characters that both adults and children love.

When it comes to the line-up, the Japanese all-female pop dance group Avantgardey will lead the charge. Other performers include Light Dancers from Spain, the Universe of Lights from Germany, and the Guangxi Arts Troupe. There will also be cheerleaders from the US and performers from the Bacolod City MassKara Festival from the Philippines.

Local performers will also grace the stage, ranging from marching bands and rhythmic gymnastics. Of course, the classic lion and dragon dances will complete the Chinese New Year celebrations.

All images credit: Hong Kong Tourism Board