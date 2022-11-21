Best Christmas markets in Hong Kong for festive cheer

Markets and fairs, eh? Of course, Hong Kong’s markets are lovely to wander all year round. But, at Christmas? Well, that’s when the markets come alive with crafty goodies, twinkly lights, and a liberal sprinkling of festive cheer.

Every year, during the festive season, the markets in Hong Kong are filled with fairy-light-lined stalls and food sellers with a playlist of Christmas songs on the loop in the background. So, whether you’re looking for traditional decorations or just shopping for a last-minute present, Hong Kong’s Yuletide stalls are here to help. Nibble on petite cookies and drink mulled wine as you meander your way through the chalets and stalls. Whether you prefer to stuff your bag with figurines made of prunes or collect Christmas ornament, the Hong Kong festive markets have got you covered.

Shop local this Christmas

Besides, it seems fitting to pick up presents from local markets this Christmas, given what a tough three years it’s been for the city’s independent businesses. The local makers and traders need our support now more than ever and popping to a Christmas fair is a great way to do just that. The Hong Kong winter, complete with OTT trees and super sparkly lights and markets, will set you up for the Christmas spirit.

Best Christmas markets and fairs in Hong Kong to get into festive spirit

Are you looking for a place to shop for all your seasonal needs in Hong Kong? Nostalgic and festive, these Christmas markets are packed with holiday decorations, delicious foods and hot beverages that would make any Scrooge melt. So, stop by these Christmas markets in Hong Kong to ensure you are well set with Christmas treats and trinkets.

Christmas shopping’s never looked so enticing. So, bundle up and ger ready for Christmas cheer! Make sure you save this list.

(Hero and feature image credits: Needpix)