Best Christmas markets in Hong Kong for festive cheer
21 Nov 2022

Tania Tarafdar
Markets and fairs, eh? Of course, Hong Kong’s markets are lovely to wander all year round. But, at Christmas? Well, that’s when the markets come alive with crafty goodies, twinkly lights, and a liberal sprinkling of festive cheer.

Every year, during the festive season, the markets in Hong Kong are filled with fairy-light-lined stalls and food sellers with a playlist of Christmas songs on the loop in the background. So, whether you’re looking for traditional decorations or just shopping for a last-minute present, Hong Kong’s Yuletide stalls are here to help. Nibble on petite cookies and drink mulled wine as you meander your way through the chalets and stalls. Whether you prefer to stuff your bag with figurines made of prunes or collect Christmas ornament, the Hong Kong festive markets have got you covered.

Shop local this Christmas

Besides, it seems fitting to pick up presents from local markets this Christmas, given what a tough three years it’s been for the city’s independent businesses. The local makers and traders need our support now more than ever and popping to a Christmas fair is a great way to do just that. The Hong Kong winter, complete with OTT trees and super sparkly lights and markets, will set you up for the Christmas spirit.

Best Christmas markets and fairs in Hong Kong to get into festive spirit

Are you looking for a place to shop for all your seasonal needs in Hong Kong? Nostalgic and festive, these Christmas markets are packed with holiday decorations, delicious foods and hot beverages that would make any Scrooge melt. So, stop by these Christmas markets in Hong Kong to ensure you are well set with Christmas treats and trinkets.

Christmas shopping’s never looked so enticing. So, bundle up and ger ready for Christmas cheer! Make sure you save this list.

(Hero and feature image credits: Needpix)

Jump To / Table of Contents

1 /5

K11 Musea
K11 Musea

It doesn’t get much more Christmassy than to head to K11 Musea for the Christmas Village Market Pop-Up. Enter the magical Christmas Village and mooch around the craft stalls for some artisanal jewellery and candles. Then, indulge in seasonal retail therapy and warm up with some mulled wine on offer.

Image credits: k11musea.com

Address
6F, Art & Cultural Centre, K11 MUSEA
Dates
Dec 2022 – Jan 2023: 10 – 11 Dec | 17 – 18 Dec | 22 – 27 Dec | 30 Dec – 2 Jan (Sat, Sun, public holidays & select weekdays)
Time
12 pm – 9 pm

2 /5

The White Christmas Street Fair 2022
The White Christmas Street Fair 2022

Are you looking for festive family fun? Then, the White Christmas Street Fair is the place to be! There are a plethora of stalls selling handmade gifts and gourmet foods, including the mandatory mulled wine and mince pies. Plus, there are life-size attractions, shopping booths, handicraft workshops, and live entertainment. Haven’t you sorted a wreath yet? There’ll be stalls selling handcrafted Christmas wreaths as well.

Image credits: Facebook

 

Address
Tong Chong Street & 1/F Office Lobbies, Taikoo Place, Quarry Bay
Dates
1-4 Dec 
Time
12 pm – 8 pm

3 /5

Discovery Bay Sunday Market
Discovery Bay Sunday Market

The majority of what’s on offer at Discovery Bay Sunday Market is produced locally. So, when browsing the stalls here, expect to come across hand-stitched red dragons, wooden spoons and comfortable cushions. The Discovery Bay Sunday Market supports local businesses offering a wide selection of handmade products. With plenty of eating options and glittering decor, you’ll feel like you’ve stepped into your festive fairytale.

Image credit: handmadehongkong.com

 

 

Address
DB Plaza Discovery Bay Plaza, Discovery Bay Road, Discovery Bay
Dates
11 Dec
Time
11 am to 6 pm

4 /5

The Murray Christmas Market
The Murray Christmas Market

The Murray Christmas Market has been delighting merrymakers every year with the culinary treats and goodies on offer, and this year is no different. You can get your hands on brands such as Qipology, Six25am, and Mystic Island Wintery, at this four-day pop-up. This market embodies the warm, fuzzy feeling of Christmas.

Image credits: https://www.niccolohotels.com/

 

 

 

Address
The Murray Hong Kong, 22 Cotton Tree Drive, Central
19-22 Dec
19-22 Dec
Time
12 pm - 7 pm

5 /5

The Upper House Christmas House Market
The Upper House Christmas House Market

Are you looking to buy something a bit different this year? The Upper House Christmas House Market will pop up with its incredible selection of lovingly made goods, including jewellery, fragrances, children’s clothes, artisanal culinary products, and so much more. You can also have family photoshoots in the André Fu suite for fun.

Image credits: Facebook

 

 

 

Address
The Lawn and Sky Lounge at The Upper House, 88 Queensway, Admiralty, Hong Kong
Dates
26- 27 Nov
Time
11 am to 6 pm
Tania Tarafdar

Tania and yoga are in an eternal relationship. You can see her breaking into yoga asanas in the snow-capped Alps and the Mediterranean Sea coastline. Her friends swear by her food and travel recommendations.

