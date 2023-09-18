K11 MUSEA launches Hong Kong’s ‘first’ waterfront night market

Your Mid-Autumn festivities just got more exciting with this new Hong Kong night market! K11 MUSEA will host a cultural waterfront market, “Night Market by The Sea” starting September 22. It will last for consecutive Friday and Saturday nights. The open-air market will offer a range of local and international handicrafts and speciality drinks from over 30 brands.

Shoppers can also take advantage of a range of promotions and rewards. The aim is to drive the city’s nighttime economy as part of the city’s “Night Vibes Hong Kong” campaign. Keep reading to find out more details!

K11 MUSEA’s waterfront night market: What to expect

K11 bills the night market as Hong Kong’s “first” cultural waterfront market. Open from 5 pm until 11 pm, visitors can pay tribute to the local film industry. Along with the live performances featuring iconic movie songs, the market will also sell a wide range of products from local brands.

For instance, Explicit Spices offers versatile sauces while Sifu Good Tea is known for its truffle honey Hong Kong-style milk tea. In addition, No Paper Studio specialises in nostalgic film posters and illustrations. MCL Cinema at K11 Art House will also screen a series of Hong Kong classic films.

In addition to shopping, K11 MUSEA will also organise a solo exhibition of emerging artist, Wang Ziping. On full display at Galerie Marguo, the “Traces of Love and Timeless Adventure” exhibition marks the artist’s first solo show in the city. It will showcase a collection of her new paintings, sketches, and sculptural works from September 22 to October 10.

Shop until you drop with these promotions and discounts

During the night market, K11 MUSEA, K11 Art Mall, and The Forest will extend their operating hours until 11 pm. Visitors can enjoy endless shopping rewards during the promotional period.

At K11 MUSEA, visitors can take advantage of an additional one-hour complimentary parking. It also comes with an HKD 500 gift voucher for dining and entertainment upon spending HKD 500 or above during the promotion period. Meanwhile, the first ten customers who spend HKD 100,000 or more will receive a complimentary one-night stay at K11 ARTUS.

Over at K11 Art Mall, customers will be entitled to receive HKD 50 dining e-coupons upon purchase during the promotion period on Friday and Saturday evenings. They can also enjoy ten times the K-Dollar rewards on any purchase at IKEA. There will also be a buy-one-get-one promotion at selected restaurants.

Finally, at The Forest, there will be a series of exciting activities. This includes a themed market with local music performances. Don’t miss the exclusive pop-store store “Adidas Originals Unbox Your TTOE” in addition to evening workshops.