The Hong Kong Disneyland 10K fun run will return in 2023

While some cherish running, some consider it an absolute no-go! If you are in the second category, you might change your mind. The Hong Kong Disneyland 10K Weekend is returning after three years, and we can’t keep calm!

The Walt Disney resort allows you to stride down the theme park with unique courses. From Main Street, U.S.A., to the Castle of Magical Dreams archway, you can sweat your way through the several magical lands in the park. In addition, you will be crossing attractions, making this a first-of-its-kind running experience.

Hong Kong Disneyland 10K Weekend: A fun run for all ages and abilities

The fun run welcomes participants of all ages and abilities. Even the participants in a wheelchair are welcome to participate in their brightest and most magical Disney look. The race promises a memorable experience for runners of all ages and skill levels. With beloved characters, and Disney magic at every corner, every mile will be magic.

Take home a bag full of goodies

As The Walt Disney Company celebrates 100 years of wonder, expect a bag full of surprises at the event. You get to pack many goodies (read: themed runner packs with a race bib and buttons, a Disney-themed running tee, and a themed mask) in your bag. Then, collect your medals by pushing yourself to the finish line.

With the Walt Disney World Anniversary celebrations lasting 18 months, you’ll have the opportunity to celebrate your accomplishments at The World’s Most Magical run! A portion of the proceeds of The Hong Kong Disneyland 10K Weekend 2023 will go to the Hong Kong Federation of Handicapped Youth.

Registration: Slots for this fun run will be open for bookings from November 28, 2022, to January 6, 2023

Address: Hong Kong Disneyland, Lantau Island

Dates: 18 and 19 Mar 2023 (Saturday and Sunday)

Friends are welcome to come and cheer you on! So, on your marks, get set, go…

(Feature and hero image credits: Hongkongdisneyland.com, d23.com)