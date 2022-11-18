A live in concert at Hong Kong Disneyland will make your Christmas magical

Hong Kong Disneyland is now sprinkled with a coat of holiday pixie dust to celebrate the season. Believe it or not, the ‘Happiest Place on Earth’ is even more magical during the holiday season. So, are you wondering what’s new at Disneyland this season? Music will hit a high note this Christmas with ‘Disney Live in Concert!’

You can meet Santa, savour peppermint-flavoured treats, and take family photos but with endless entertainment. The concert draws inspiration from popular musical repertoires and Disney’s canon. Organisers will stage the Disney Live in Concert in front of Castle of Magical Dreams from November 25 to December 10. Artists will play classical music as well jazz over three weekends.

Spark magic with the brand-new Disney live in concert at Hong Kong Disneyland

Hong Kong’s veteran music composer and producer, Chiu Tsang-Hei, will lead the Hong Kong City Pops Orchestra for a night of classical music. Mickey Mouse and other Disney Friends will add extra sparkle on stage alongside many acclaimed musicians. Mickey Mouse will open the classical music show on November 25, while Goofy will do the honours for the two-night jazz programme the following week. Hong Kong jazz musician Eugene Pao and singer Sherine Wong will also be a part of the musical show.

The concert will be open to all park visitors

If Disneyland brings out your inner child during the summer, you’ve got to visit it during the holiday season. From icicles draping the castle’s spires to hand-pulled candy canes, Disneyland is a remarkably lit festive place to celebrate the winter holidays. This year, the live concert open to all park visitors will be a cherry on the cake. Expect every show to end with a sing-along to We Wish You A Merry Christmas.

The World of Frozen is coming to Hong Kong Disneyland

Hong Kong Disneyland is joining the Walt Disney family in celebrating the centenary celebrations. Now here’s some great news. The World of Frozen is coming to Disneyland Hong Kong in 2023. We can imagine that the frozen-themed roller coaster will take away the crown. And there is more happening in 2023! An immersive kingdom of Arendelle is also expected to open in Hong Kong Disneyland.

Vibrant colours, delicious food, great music, and tons of dancing is waiting for you at Disneyland. For bookings, click here.

Hero and feature image credits: hongkongdisneyland.com