HK announces Thai New Year celebrations, cosplay events, new night market and more!

The government will be holding a five-month-long campaign starting January until May to boost the local economy. New Hong Kong events will include Thai New Year festival celebrations, a night market in Lam Tsuen, and cosplay events in Sham Shui Po.

The campaign will highlight each of the city’s 18 districts with different themes. Compared to the previous ‘Night Vibes’ campaign, the events will take place during the day and night. Keep reading to find out about the new campaign.

What to expect from the ‘Day & Night Vibes’ events campaign?

Announcing on January 9, Chief Executive John Lee added that the events will showcase each district’s cultures and characteristics. Due to the success of the ‘Night Vibes’ campaign, the government will continue to organise bazaars and carnivals across the city.

In addition, he emphasised some unique aspects of each district that will be front and centre. Sham Shui Po will have cosplay events and laser tech displays. In April, Kowloon City will hold the Thailand New Year with a water festival and Thai boxing.

Meanwhile, in Tai Po, there will be a night bazaar and a new glow-in-the-dark wishing placards at the famous Lam Tsuen Wishing Tree. This coincides with the upcoming Wishing-Well Festival which will take place during the Chinese New Year festivities. Last year, the first maskless Songkran celebrations drew crowds to Kowloon City. There were Muay Thai demonstrations, various Thai food samples, and of course, water-splashing events that were a hit.

Boosting the economy with various Hong Kong events

The city’s leader also highlighted several large-scale events that will take place in Hong Kong in the coming months. For instance, the Hong Kong Marathon will have more than 70,000 runners this month. The Hong Kong Rugby Sevens will also be held at the Hong Kong Stadium for the last time.

Other notable events happening in the first half of the year include Art Basel Hong Kong, the upcoming Dior fashion show, the Hong Kong Flower Show, and the World Football Masters Cup.

