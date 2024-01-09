Hong Kong will bloom this March with the return of the annual Flower Show

This year’s edition of the Hong Kong Flower Show will have the theme of ‘Floral Joy Around Town’. The 10-day event will take place from March 15 to 24 at Victoria Park in Causeway Bay. For 2024, the featured flower will be Angelonia or Angel Flower.

Visitors can expect a wide range of flowers on display in addition to stalls selling flowering and gardening items. Plus, there will be food and beverage stalls and books related to flowers and gardening. Keep reading to find out more details!

The Hong Kong Flower Show 2024: Details to know

The biggest flower event of the year will take place across 10 days. There will be 55 stalls for visitors to browse through with over 40 stalls dedicated to flower and gardening items. The rest will sell food and drinks, books, handicrafts, and knick-knacks.

A flower show is not complete with a floral-themed cafe. So, make sure that you spare some time to visit! Other than the stalls, there are also photography competitions, musical performances, floral art demonstrations, workshops related to gardening, guided visits, and other activities.

One of the main events is the Student Drawing competition which will take place on the opening day. This year, a new category for tertiary students has been added. During the event, participants will draw floral exhibits or garden displays adhering to the theme. Application is free of charge and is open until February 1. Winners will take home a trophy, certificate, and vouchers.

Spread joy through flowering and gardening

The Hong Kong Flower Show is the largest of its kind in Hong Kong. It draws hundreds and thousands of visitors each year. Last year’s edition was the first one held in Hong Kong after a brief hiatus following the pandemic. While over 40 booths were selling a range of flowering and gardening products, food and drinks were absent.

For the 2024 edition, tickets cost HKD 14 for adults and HKD 7 for children aged four to 14, senior citizens, and people with disabilities. During the weekend, it is free admission for senior citizens and the disable. A half-rate concession is also available for adults in groups of 30 or more.

All images credit: info.gov.hk