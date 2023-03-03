The major Hong Kong golf tournaments to look out for in 2023

The stage is set in Hong Kong for some major golf events, as players from across the world flock to attempt a putt on the iconic greens of the city. Thus, we take a look at some of the important Hong Kong golf tournaments scheduled for 2023.

With the easing of COVID-19 border restrictions across the globe, it would be rather interesting to see professional golf tournaments return to Hong Kong after a hiatus of nearly three years. One of Hong Kong’s most prestigious golfing events, the World City Championship is scheduled for a March reopening and is being presented by the Hong Kong Golf Club.

Meanwhile, although there have been plans by the government to construct buildings on a significant portion of the Hong Kong Golf Club area, it hasn’t hindered The Tour from hosting high-profile tournaments of the sport in the region.

The Hong Kong Golf Club is the venue for the Hong Kong Open, the oldest professional sporting event in Hong Kong and the second-oldest professional golfing title in Asia, as well. And while its inception was in 1959 on the Old Course, the tournament has been played on different composite courses with holes from the New and Eden Courses over the last three decades. It is also one of the two venues to stage the event for consecutive 60 years.

Besides the Hong Kong Golf Club, other prominent courses are The Clearwater Bay Golf & Country Club, The Jockey Club Kau Sai Chau Public Golf Course and Discovery Bay Golf Club.

Book your stay at The St. Regis Hong Kong

Book your stay at Hotel Madera Hollywood

Book your stay at The Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong

Here are some of the golf tournaments in Hong Kong in 2023

(Main and featured image credit: Courtney Cook/ @courtneymcook/ Unsplash)