A series of events commemorating kung fu legend Bruce Lee is happening in Hong Kong

The Hong Kong Heritage Museum is hosting a series of programmes as a tribute to kung fu legend Bruce Lee. This year marks the 50th anniversary of his passing. The programme consists of an exhibition, a pop-up display, a screening of his movies, and the launch of Asia’s first Camp, Bruce Lee.

Fans of Bruce Lee will have the chance to see items related to the star’s life, such as commemorative stamps, figurines, and publications. Read on to find out more details!

Bruce Lee’s exhibition in Hong Kong: What you need to know

The Hong Kong Heritage Museum is putting out a pop-up display titled ‘Bruce Lee: a Timeless Classic’ from July 12, 2023 to January 1, 2024. It focuses on memorabilia and items that show Lee’s influence on popular culture.

Highlights include a commemorative calendar card from the premiere of The Way of the Dragon in 1973 and publications about jeet kune do, a form of martial arts philosophy that Lee developed. In addition, the exhibition is also showcasing Lee’s memorial photo album and a life-size bust of the late superstar.

Meanwhile, visitors can also enjoy screenings of some of Lee’s most famous movies, including The King, The Way of the Dragon, and Fist of Fury. It is taking place at the Hong Kong Film Archive on July 22 at 2 pm. There is a post-screening talk with actress Alice Fung, Lee’s former co-star. Admission is free with a limited quota on a first-come-first-served basis.

Apart from the pop-up display, fans are also welcome to visit the museum’s ongoing ‘A Man Beyond the Ordinary: Bruce Lee’ exhibition. It features over 400 items highlighting Lee’s life, including never-before-seen photos, large-scale installations, and more.

A timeless legacy

The museum is also partnering with Bruce Lee Foundation to host the first Asia edition of Camp Bruce Lee. The five-day camp allows 30 primary school students to discover Lee’s way of life.

They will also participate in various activities like a guided gallery tour, workshops on drama, mindfulness in the Chinese tea ceremony, and an introduction to jeet kune do. Finally, they meet Lee’s daughter, Shannon Lee, virtually.

Lee’s influence remains unmatched even after 50 years since his passing. He is considered by many as the most influential martial artist of all time. The martial arts superstar introduced kung fu through television and films. Don’t miss the chance to celebrate Lee’s timeless legacy.