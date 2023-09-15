The best Mid-Autumn Festival displays in Hong Kong that’ll leave you over the moon

It’s that time of the year again! When families and friends gather for reunions, eat mooncakes, admire the moon in its full glory, and play with lanterns. During this festive season, Hong Kong is also illuminated with spectacular displays. There’s just something so magical as you watch the city light up in various ways. Find out where the best Mid-Autumn Festival displays are in Hong Kong so you can make your celebrations all the merrier.

Mid-Autumn Festival is one of the most celebrated and prominent festivals in Hong Kong. And while there are various traditions and customs to welcome the occasion, many places in the city also love to put on a show. Of course, lanterns are the common motif but these days, there are also creations with a creative spin as well. So, whether you’re into the traditional paper lanterns or modern iterations, there are plenty of Mid-Autumn Festival displays to see in the city. Dust off your cameras, put on your best outfit and head to any of these displays in Hong Kong.

Where to find the best Mid-Autumn Festival lantern displays

1. Lee Tung Avenue

This coming Mid-Autumn Festival, Lee Tung Avenue is lighting up once again! At the Moon Fest Lumiere display, you can admire more than 800 giant Chinese lanterns across the 200-metre-long pedestrian walkway. In addition to the iconic red lanterns that Lee Tung Avenue is already known for, you can spot some lanterns that are in the shapes of common Mid-Autumn Festival motifs. This includes the jade rabbit, goldfish, and starfruit. But the fun doesn’t stop there! Lee Tung Avenue is also hosting a LED Fire Dragon Fiesta on September 29. In place of traditional burning incense sticks, the fire dragon carries LED bulbs, highlighting how modern technology can be used to promote traditional culture.

When: Until October 23

Where: Lee Tung Avenue, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

Website: leetungavenue.com.hk

2. Victoria Park

Every year, Victoria Park boasts some of the grandest Mid-Autumn Festival displays in Hong Kong. Marvel at the massive lantern displays and traditional dances including lion and dragon dances. This year’s theme is “Chinese Delights in Full Splendour” so get ready to see what’s special about the hundreds of lanterns and lights on display this year.

When: September 23 to October 2

Where: Victoria Park, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong

3. Discovery Bay

Discovery Bay is hosting a series of programmes and moon rabbit-themed decorations to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival. The lawn outside DB Plaza is now a photo spot, adorned with 80 glowing bunny sculptures. So, make sure to invite your friends and loved ones to see the displays under the moonlight. Take your best shots and join the photo competition for a chance to win a HKD 50 cash voucher and two one-way ferry tickets. If you’re looking to spend the night, Auberge Discovery Bay has a special room package just for the occasion. You can enjoy a range of Mid-Autumn-specific experiences!

When: September 22 to October 8

Where: DB Plaza, Discovery Bay, Hong Kong

Website: visitdiscoverybay.com

4. Gold Coast

Gold Coast transforms into a Mid-Autumn Festival wonderland. There are 16-metre-long lotus-themed lanterns to light up the atrium. There are also lanterns located near the bridge, transporting you to a whimsical place like no other. Be sure to look out for the Mid-Autumn Festival-themed lanterns in the shapes of rabbits or lotus. Another highlight of the festivities is the jazz festival on September 30. During the three-day event, visitors can enjoy musical performances from local and international acts. From traditional jazz to Brazillian jazz music, it’s truly an event you can’t miss.

When: Until October 8

Where: Gold Coast, Tuen Mun, Hong Kong

Website: goldcoastpiazza.com.hk

5. Lake House

Famed wedding venue Lake House is ushering in guests to enjoy its dazzling illumination this Mid-Autumn Festival. It’s bringing back its giant 10-metre moon and rabbit decorations for some festive photos. You can even write wishes on water and sky lanterns! The lake becomes a wishing lake so make sure to drop your water lanterns there. The admission fee costs HKD 50 and there are other packages to choose from depending on which lantern you’re interested in. In addition, you can also opt for a moon-viewing pass, taking you along the scenic lake as the displays glow in the distance.

When: September 21 to October 2

Where: Lake House, 2 Hung Lam Drive, Tai Po, Hong Kong

Website: lake-house.co

6. Tai O

Tai O residents are back with their iconic lantern displays! Every year, the community puts in the effort to transform the village into a spectacular place to celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival. What makes this even more impressive is that the lanterns are all hand-painted and crafted! You can find them along the main street, but the best vantage point is along the bridge.

When: Until September 30

Where: Tai O, Hong Kong

Website: facebook.com/TAIOFEIMAOLI

7. Blue House

The historical Blue House in Wan Chai is also putting up lanterns painted by the community during the Mid-Autumn Festival. This year, the displays are bigger than ever! It covers the entire Blue House complex including the Yellow and Orange Houses. Earlier this month, the Blue House team held workshops to paint the lanterns on display.

When: From September 17 onwards

Where: Blue House, 72A Stone Nullah Lane, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

Website: facebook.com/vivabluehouse

8. MOKO

MOKO has not one, but three Mid-Autumn Festival displays for visitors to appreciate! As you enter the garden area on the third floor, there is a Jade Rabbit leaning against the arch to greet you. The forest trail in the park area now has 240 colourful lantern decorations. With the sea of lanterns, the entire boulevard becomes dreamlike. The last is the Rainbow Windmill area, which has multiple flower-shaped windmills of various sizes. At night, they light up with dramatic effects.

When: Until October 31

Where: MOKO, 193 Prince Edward Road West, Mong Kok, Hong Kong

Website: moko.com.hk

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What activities can you do during the Mid-Autumn Festival?

You can eat mooncakes, visit the park and watch the full moon, have family gatherings, and play with lanterns.

Where do we celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival?

You can celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival at home or outside.

What are the symbols of the Mid-Autumn Festival?

Mooncakes, lanterns, and the moon are common motifs during the Mid-Autumn Festival.