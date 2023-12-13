facebook
New Year’s Eve countdown in Hong Kong returns with the biggest firework display
13 Dec 2023 02:39 PM

New Year’s Eve countdown in Hong Kong returns with the biggest firework display

Tania Tarafdar

Could it be New Year’s Eve without fireworks? Hardly! Hong Kong’s New Year’s Eve countdown returns with the biggest and longest musical firework display the city has ever seen.

With the world-famous, panoramic Victoria Harbour as the backdrop, the “Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations” will have a 12-minute festive display, themed “New Year New Legend”. The grand showcase will span 1,300 metres, from Central to Causeway.

So, send off 2023 with the grandest-ever celebrations and watch the vibrant fireworks light up Hong Kong’s iconic skyline.

The fireworks will light up the Hong Kong sky in different colours

The fireworks will take Hongkongers on a captivating journey through the four seasons of winter, spring, summer and autumn. The grand display also promises an enigmatic audio-visual feast, from silver winter snowflakes to colourful summer. As the clock inches closer to midnight, a large countdown clock will adorn the façade of the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The fireworks will illuminate the sky in four different colours, symbolising love, health, happiness and wealth in the New Year. What’s more, a brand-new musical arrangement will draw up the curtain at the stroke of midnight.

lunar new year fireworks hong kong

Thematic music will accompany the spectacular fireworks

Along with the fireworks, thematic music (Western classical and Chinese instrumental) will fill the air to heighten the festive ambience. It doesn’t get any more Hong Kong than showcasing the city’s East-meets-West cultural appeal, does it?

Organised by the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB), the grand night will also have wishmaking sessions every 15 minutes from 11 pm onwards. You can also watch the countdown spectacle live on local TV, HKTB’s Discover Hong Kong website and social media platforms. Not in Hong Kong for New Year’s Eve? The organisers have you covered! They will share the highlights of the event with viewers worldwide, so you don’t miss out on the celebrations.

So, are you ready for the most magical night of the year?

(Hero and feature image credits: Michael Elleray/Flickr)

