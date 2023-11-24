Hong Kong is all set to host Asia’s first edition of a US pop culture festival

The cultural world fair, ComplexCon will take place outside the US for the first time. This will launch the first Asia edition of the famed pop culture festival. To coincide with the Hong Kong Arts Month in March, the organisers will also host the event the same month, ensuring that international art and culture enthusiasts can gather.

The festival will be an unprecedented experience for global pop culture fans in Hong Kong and overseas as they aim to welcome over 30,000 guests to AsiaWorld-Expo. Keep reading to find out more details about this event.

An exciting Hong Kong event to watch out for in March 2024

Organisers for the Hong Kong edition hope to use the city’s location as an east-meets-west platform for cultural exchange. The first wave of tickets will be available from November 29 while headliners and performers will be unveiled in December. Stay tuned for the latest information on the official website.

The spokesperson of ComplexCon Hong Kong mentioned that the city was chosen because it has “long been at the heart of the urban culture scene” with “local artists and entrepreneurs collaborating with the international community” to further cultural conversations.

“We are excited to bring ComplexCon to Hong Kong, marking a unique milestone in this increasingly expansive scope of the global phenomenon of culture convergence by bringing in top designers, creatives artists and talents to gather at this three-day festival,” said the spokesperson.

Get to know ComplexCon, the festival of pop culture

ComplexCon has taken place in Los Angeles since 2016. It brings together the world’s most influential brands and artists for two days of style, sneakers, art, food, music, and more. The festival debuted with the artistic direction of renowned artist, Takashi Murakami and producer and songwriter-singer Pharrell Williams. Performers included industry heavyweights such as Travis Scott, Kid Cudi, and Nigo.

Last year, artist director Verdy, who is well-known for art directing for Coachella and Blackpink’s world tour, led the event. In addition to being the launch pad of what’s next across the fashion, art, music, and technology sectors, attendees can shop for rare and limited-edition cultural items. Plus, the chance to join celebrities, influencers, and artists to celebrate culture with live music performances.