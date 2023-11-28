Tickets for the Hong Kong Sevens 2024 edition will roll out this December

The upcoming edition of Hong Kong Sevens is scheduled from April 5 to 7, 2024. It will be the final time that the rugby event will take place at the Hong Kong Stadium before moving to the new Kai Tak Sports Park in 2025.

Tickets will be available starting December 1 at 10 am. So, set your alarms! Keep reading to find out more details about the popular sports event.

The adult three-day pass costs HKD 1,950 while the children three-day pass costs HKD 950 for those aged between two to 12. Children under two years old can enter free of charge.

For hardcore fans, there are promotional packages available. The three-day Captain’s Corner Pass (HKD 15,000) and the Captain’s Corner Upgrade Pass (HKD 13,050) give ticket holders an excellent view of the pitch, overlooking the South Stand. It also comes with free-flow drinks, lunch, and snacks.

In addition, Klook is offering a three-day pass and a Klook HKD 500 coupon for just HKD 2,450 per person. Overseas fans can take advantage of the exclusive packages from Cathay which are available in certain markets such as Australia, Canada, India, Japan, and more. Trip.com also has ticket bundles that include weekend tickets plus an additional HKD 500 credits to spend.

Three days of action at the Hong Kong Stadium

Expect three days of action at the Hong Kong Sevens 2024! There will be 15 men’s and women’s teams to watch. For the men’s event, New Zealand, Argentina, Fuji, Australia, Samoa, South Africa, Ireland, Great Britain, USA, Spain, Canada, Hong Kong, China, and Japan will be competing.

At the women’s event, New Zealand, Australia, USA, France, Ireland, Fiji, Great Britain, Japan, Canada, Spain, Brazil, South Africa, Hong Kong, China, and Thailand will be battling it out.

Don’t miss the chance to see epic rugby action for the last time at the Hong Kong Stadium!

All images credit: HongKong7s/Facebook