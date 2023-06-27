Don’t miss these exciting events taking place in Discovery Bay this summer

Mark your calendar, Honkongers! Three mega summer events are taking place in Discovery Bay, Hong Kong! These include The Live Young Summerfest, an outdoor event boasting a line-up of wellness activities, followed by the Next Wave Beach Music Festival, with 20 artists performing on Tai Park Beach. Finally, Skate Asia will be returning to Hong Kong after 22 years.

Don’t miss out on these exciting events taking place this summer right here in Discovery Bay. Read on to find out more about the events and learn how to redeem freebies.

Hong Kong summer events: Everything to know

Live Young Summer Fest for the fitness enthusiasts

Enjoy various summer-related games like giant slides, beach volleyball, and a large ball pit at Live Young Summer Fest on July 8 and 9 at Tai Park Beach, Discovery Bay. The event is perfect for families, friends, and couples to gather over the weekend.

One of the wellness organisers on-site is Decathlon, and they are bringing together a selection of outdoor and summer sporting products. Attendees can take advantage of the displays and snap photos at various scenic spots. Also, participate in the fitness challenge to show off your physique! In addition, children can have fun in the large-scale playground.

Pure, one of the city’s biggest gyms, will host several classes and dance workshops. Other sessions to attend include Outdoor Stretch & Tone and Family Yoga.

Admission is free of charge. Ticket registration is available on KKday. Download the ‘Live Young Rewards’ app and register as a member in advance. When you present the admission ticket and proof of membership, you can redeem a tote bag and other gifts on a first-come-first-served basis.

Hong Kong’s first-ever beach music carnival and the return of Skate Asia

The Next Wave Beach Music Festival is happening in Hong Kong for the first time on July 29 and 30! From 12 pm to 7:30 pm, festival goers can tune in to performances by more than 20 artists, including Jay Fung, Jeffrey Ngai, and Eric Chou.

You can also try the kayaking and yachting activities and splash along the large-scale water park, with water slides and toys to cool off! Attendees can also enjoy art performances and visual feasts. Register at Klook now to participate in the carnival.

The fun doesn’t stop there! For the first time in 22 years, Skate Asia is returning to Hong Kong. From August 7 to 15, witness over 3,000 skating games at the Discovery Bay Ice Rink. Cheer for your favourite figure skater among the 1,400 local and Asian skaters and sporting teams participating. Some include skaters from Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia, and more!

Don’t miss out on rewards and freebies

Discovery Bay shoppers can also take advantage of the many rewards and freebies! For instance, at designated merchants, you can win a limited-edition summer-themed shopping bag and pencil set for free upon shopping for HKD 600 or above.

Shoppers dining at selected restaurants can enjoy a free ride back to town by presenting the restaurant receipt and electronic payment receipt at the DB Plaza concierge. In addition, with each valid ticket, you can redeem a maximum of four free ferry or bus rides via Discovery Bay to town.

