Events and night market to bring new life to Hong Kong’s Temple Street

Hong Kong’s Temple Street is getting a new market and a series of events this November. The famous street already has a reputation for various traditional performances, local snacks, and food.

Secretary for Culture, Sports, and Tourism, Kevin Yeung said they hope to mimic the night market held at the Wan Chai harbourfront. However, the night market will be open only on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday for a shorter period in an attempt not to disturb the residents.

Bringing new life to Hong Kong’s Temple Street

The government has plans to set up food stalls along the 100-metre section of Temple Street. The stalls will sell local street snacks in addition to Southeast Asian food. They will be available for about five months. The activities will be similar to Wan Chai Harbourfront’s Night Market by the Sea, but further details are still under discussion.

Holding more promotions for Temple Street will enhance its “unique flavours” according to Yeung. The street is already home to traditional cultural activities such as fortune telling but this is not widely known among travellers.

Yeung hopes that they could assist further in hosting street performances. However, because of Hong Kong’s narrow roads, there are various safety issues.

New festive campaign launches in Hong Kong

As of September 2023, about 23 million people have already visited Hong Kong. Yeung is not optimistic that the tourist numbers will return to pre-pandemic levels by the end of the year. However, he hopes that at least 30 million travellers will come to the city by December.

In addition to the planned events and night market at Temple Street, the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) recently launched the “Hallo” Hong Kong Halloween campaign. Various MTR stations and tourist attractions will be adorned with Halloween-themed decorations. There will also be Trick or Trick activities at Tourism Board visitor centres as well as personalised Halloween itineraries.

All images credit: Steven Wei/Unsplash