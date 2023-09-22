This new waterfront carnival in Wan Chai will open for a limited time only

As part of the “Night Vibes Hong Kong” campaign, there will be a new waterfront carnival in Wan Chai with free entry. It will be available from September 27 to October 2, just in time for the upcoming long weekend and local festivities.

The night carnival will have food stalls, drone displays, workshops, movie screenings, and music performances! It will open from 3 pm until midnight daily at the Wan Chai Waterfront Watersports and Recreation Theme Area. Find out what else you can expect at the carnival!

Wan Chai is getting a new night carnival near the waterfront

Visitors will be able to enjoy a series of events, activities, and culinary delights. Old-style food stalls will be selling local street food and craft beer, evoking a sense of nostalgia. Traditional outdoor eateries, also known as dai pai dong, will be set up next to the harbour. Visitors will also be able to see various artwork by local designers on display such as a 24-metre-long mural located along the waterfront.

There will also be light shows featuring 800 drones over Victoria Harbour’s night sky. Expect to see a display of iconic Hong Kong landmarks, art and cultural symbols. Experience more of Hong Kong’s culture with activities such as fortune-telling, numerology demonstrations, and steamer weaving.

Don’t miss a variety of music and dance performances ranging from different genres. There will be 10 bands from The Fringe Club who will be serenading audiences with classics and original songs. The carnival will also host movie screenings from 8:30 pm to 10 pm. Stay tuned on the official website for updates on the complete schedule.

A campaign to revive Hong Kong’s nightlife

The government’s new “Night Vibes Hong Kong” campaign aims to revitalise the city’s nightlife. A series of events spanning until early 2024 have already been announced. K11 MUSEA will be hosting a cultural waterfront market while Temple Street will also reportedly have new food stalls.

Big events such as the Hong Kong Wine and Dine and Hong Kong WinterFest will be returning in full scale. There will also be discounted movie tickets for night shows as well as extended opening hours at shopping malls, Ocean Park, and Hong Kong Disneyland.

Image credit: photograph by HAMWINGZOA 330, distributed under a CC BY-SA 4.0 license.