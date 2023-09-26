Hong Kong’s largest outdoor dining event is returning this October

The Hong Kong Wine and Dine Festival is making a spectacular return after a five-year hiatus! It will be the first physical edition since the pandemic. The event will also kick off a month-long series of nightlife happenings.

The four-day festival from October 26 to 29 will take place at the Central Harbourfront Event Space. Attendees will be able to browse through 300 booths featuring global food and wine offerings. There will also be a range of interactive workshops for all ages.

Hong Kong Wine and Dine makes a comeback

For this year’s edition, wine will be the focus. The popular Major Country Pavillions will showcase wine from 36 countries around the world. The spotlight will be on the classic vintages from France and Italy as well as emerging wine regions from Thailand, Moldova, and Finland.

For the first time ever, there will be a dedicated display of Chinese wine. It will highlight wine merchants such as Xige Estate and Chateau Mihope from Ningxia.

While wine will be the focus, visitors will still be able to indulge in different gourmet experiences. Dishes range from street food to local favourites and hotel delicacies. A new addition to this year’s festival will be the Tasting Theatre, where a number of hands-on workshops will be available.

Visitors of all ages will be able to roll up their sleeves and boast their culinary skills in the engaging sessions. There will also be cooking demonstrations led by celebrity chef He Jiangsheng from Shunde and Taiwanese baker Wu Pao-chun.

A culinary takeover in Hong Kong

The Wine & Dine Festival will also usher in month-long culinary celebrations around the city. Throughout November, Taste Around Town will highlight over 300 of Hong Kong’s best destinations to eat and drink. The public will also be able to enjoy exclusive discounts and limited-time menus.

Some highlights include the HK Bar Show, where cocktail lovers will enjoy creations from guest mixologists and live entertainment. Meanwhile, Chill E.A.T – Everything About Taste will see over 200 restaurants provide a platform for rising stars in the culinary world to curate special menus.

All images credit: Hong Kong Tourism Board