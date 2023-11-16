Hong Kong WinterFest returns with first harbourfront fireworks show this December

The winter celebrations in Hong Kong are about to get merrier with the return of the Hong Kong WinterFest! The signature giant Christmas Tree is making a spectacular comeback to the waterfront for additional festive vibes from November 24, 2023 to January 1, 2024.

Among the highlights of WinterFest this year is the new Winter Harbourfront Pyrotechnics. It will light up the Hong Kong skyline with festive icons and symbols for three consecutive weekends starting December 9.

Hong Kong WinterFest will wow visitors with a new harbourfront fireworks show

Thanks to the success of the Harbour Chill Carnival in Wan Chai, the Hong Kong Tourism Board is following up the festive ambience with a 10-minute fireworks show. It will occur at 8 pm on December 9-10, 16-17, 23-24, and 25-26. Visitors can expect the sky to illuminate with Christmas icons such as Christmas trees and gift boxes.

The “HK” monogram will also make an appearance again after being well-received by the public last time. So, come and enjoy the beautiful fireworks show right by the seaside!

The iconic Christmas Tree is back

In addition to the harbourfront fireworks show, the popular Christmas Town will also return starting November 24 at the Harbourside Lawn, Art Park at West Kowloon Cultural District. The 20-metre, six-storey-tall Christmas Tree will be adorned with glistening lights, complete with a star tree topper. It will add extra dazzle to the skyline around Victoria Harbour!

Visitors can check out numerous other installation spots around the area including the “LOVE” sculpture and reindeer. Christmas won’t be complete without Santa! So, he will make an unexpected appearance at the giftbox-shaped Christmas hut for a meet-and-greet session for the kids and families.

This year, the Christmas Town will also host its first open-air Christmas Market at the Great Lawn. There will be 25 speciality stalls, creative dining options, and live performances for everyone to enjoy.

All images credit: Hong Kong Tourism Board