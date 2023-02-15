HONNE is returning to Hong Kong for a concert in May

British electronic music duo HONNE is embarking on their 2023 Asia tour soon, covering seven cities including Hong Kong. One of the biggest EDM groups in the world, consisting of James Hatcher and Andy Clutterbuck, HONNE will take over Taiwan, The Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, and Hong Kong with their concerts in May.

Hong Kong’s KITEC Star Hall is set to host the duo on May 16, right after they wrap their show in Cebu, Philippines. With their iconic tracks like Me & You, Location Unknown and No Song Without You, HONNE’s concert will put you in a state of trance!

HONNE will perform in Hong Kong this May

The duo shared details about their Asia lineup via Twitter, along with ticket information.

Special VIP package tickets are up for grabs now, which give you access to a short acoustic performance prior to the show, a Q&A session and a group photo with the duo, an exclusive VIP merchandise item, first access to buy merchandise as well as early entry to the show.

The pre-sale tickets are available on Ticketflap’s website till February 16, while the general tickets will go live on HK Ticketing on February 17 at 10 am.

Asia! We are incredibly excited to announce our May 2023 Asia tour. It’s been almost 4 years since we’ve visited many of you, so this will be a really special one. Pre-sale starts tomorrow, Valentine’s Day, February 14th at 10am local time on https://t.co/wXLkLQb42t❤️ pic.twitter.com/THQuY42Q2Y — HONNE (@hellohonne) February 13, 2023

We’re sure all local fans will be delighted to witness the boys live on stage after four long years!

HONNE rose to instant success with their 2016 debut album Warm on a Cold Night. Their second album, Love Me/Love Me Not, also got massive recognition. The duo dropped their latest offering Let’s Just Say The World Ended A Week From Now, What Would You Do? in 2021. Not to forget their collaboration with BTS’ RM on his track Closer.

(Hero and feature image credits: hellohonne/ Instagram)