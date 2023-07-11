Indonesian singer NIKI brings her Nicole World Tour to Macau this September

It’s time for NIKI fans to rejoice! The Indonesian-born singer-songwriter announced that she will be performing in Macau as part of her Nicole World Tour. NIKI’s concert will see her perform her sophomore album, ‘Nicole’.

She is also touring other cities across the US and Asia, including Bangkok, Manila, Singapore, and Jakarta. Meanwhile, NIKI’s Macau concert will be held at The Venetian Macao’s Cotai Arena on September 30. Here are the details.

NIKI’s concert in Macau: What you need to know

Tickets will be available for public purchase on July 27 at 12 pm via cotaiticketing.com. Meanwhile, Live Nation members can secure tickets during the exclusive pre-sale on July 26 between 12 pm and 11:59 pm.

The concert tickets cost MOP 580, MOP 780, and MOP 980 (all seating) respectively. A VIP Experience is also available. Log in to your livenation.hk account for more details.

Making her mark on the international music scene

NIKI, whose real name is Nicole Zefanya, broke into the music scene in 2018 with her EP ‘Zephyr’. Since then, she’s been leaving her imprint in the pop scene. She amassed a devoted global fanbase and made history as the first Indonesian artist to perform at Coachella.

But music seems to be in her blood and soul. NIKI taught herself how to play the guitar and began writing her own music when she was 13 years old. At 15, NIKI was the opening act for Taylor Swift’s The Red Tour in Jakarta. Like most of her contemporaries, NIKI maintained a YouTube channel throughout her teenage years, where she uploaded original songs and covers.

In 2017, NIKI moved to the US to study music and caught the attention of 88rising, which eventually signed her on. Finally, in 2020, NIKI released her long-awaited debut album, ‘Moonchild’ and her second album, ‘Nicole’ in 2022.

Featured and hero image credit: nikizefanya/Instagram