K-pop girl group ITZY is coming to Hong Kong for a concert

It’s a K-pop feast in Hong Kong! After an exciting line-up of BLACKPINK and Apink’s Eunji, celebrated South Korean girl group ITZY is holding a concert in Hong Kong this March. The event, which comes as a part of their first-ever world tour, CHECKMATE, will be held on Saturday, March 11 at the AsiaWorld-Expo, Hall 5 & 7.

The announcement comes after the band embarked on the Southeast Asian leg of their tour, delivering thrilling performances in Manila earlier in January. They’re now gearing up to perform in Singapore on January 28. Get ready for a magical evening with Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna!

ITZY concert in Hong Kong: Check out all the details

The girl group’s official Twitter handle shared details about the concert, which will commence at 6 pm local time. Advance ticket booking will start via Live Nation on Wednesday, February 1, at 10 am local time. The general ticketing sale will kick off a day later, on February 2 at 10 am itself.

While the ticket prices start from HKD 699, the VIP offerings come at HKD 1,799. The latter includes soundcheck party access, premium seats, exclusive entry and much more. Visit Live Nation Hong Kong’s Facebook page for all the details.

ITZY’s conquering the globe with its CHECKMATE tour

The group’s fandom has grown manifold since its debut in 2019 with the album It’z Different. Their lead single Dalla Dalla made an impressive breakthrough in music charts across the globe. The band’s CHECKMATE tour commenced in Seoul, South Korea in August last year and they later visited the US for a series of shows.

Amid their world tour in 2021, the group also made a comeback with the release of their sixth album Cheshire. The mini, 4-track album includes their first English-language single, Boys Like You.



(Hero and feature image credits: itzy.all.in.us/ Instagram)