K-pop girl group IVE will bring their world tour to Hong Kong in 2024

IVE announced the concert dates and stops for their ‘Show What I Have’ world tour, which will stretch until 2024. The K-pop girl group will hold their concert in Hong Kong in July 2024.
They will also make stops in Japan, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, and more. The six-piece just wrapped up two shows in Seoul last month and dropped a new EP. Keep reading to find out more details.
IVE will perform in Hong Kong next year
This month, IVE will hold a two-day concert in Yokohama, Japan. And to kick off 2024, they will perform across Asia including two days in Jakarta, Fukuoka, and Osaka. They will also head to Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and Taipei before starting the US leg of the tour.
After performing across the globe, IVE will return to Asia and greet their Hong Kong and Filipino fans. Then, the girl group will wrap up the tour in Australia that same month.
IVE THE 1ST WORLD TOUR
＜SHOW WHAT I HAVE＞
IVE concert dates and cities for a world tour
Mark your calendar for IVE’s concert.
November 2023
15-16 – Yokohama, Japan
January 2024
13-14 – Jakarta, Indonesia
27 – Bangkok, Thailand
31 – Fukuoka, Japan
February
01 – Fukuoka, Japan
07-08 – Osaka, Japan
17 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
24 – Singapore, Singapore
March
02 – Taipei, Taiwan
13 – Los Angeles, California
16 – Oakland, California
20 – Fort Worth, Texas
24 – Atlanta, Georgia
26 – Rosemont, IIlinois
29 – Newark, New Jersey
June
04 – Paris, France
07 – Barcelona, Spain
10 – Berlin, Germany
13 – Amsterdam, Netherlands
16 – London, UK
23 – Mexico City, Mexico
26 – São Paulo, Brazil
30 – Santiago, Chile
July
06 – Hong Kong SAR
13 – Manila, Philippines
25 – Melbourne, Australia
28 – Sydney, Australia
A powerhouse girl group on the rise
IVE is a group from Starship Entertainment consisting of members Gaeul, Yujin, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz, and Leeseo. The six-piece debuted in 2021 with the single album, ‘Eleven’ which was shortly followed by ‘Love Dive’. The eponymous lead single went on to win Song of the Year at the biggest music awards show including Asia Artist Awards, Golden Disc Awards, MAMA Awards, and Melon Music Awards.
This success was quickly followed with the release of their third single album, ‘After Like’. This year, the K-pop girl group dropped their first studio album, ‘I’ve Ive’ to much success. The songs ‘Kitsch’ and ‘I Am’ topped the Circle Digital Chart. The group is still fresh off releasing their EP, ‘I’ve Mine’ with three tracks becoming chart-topping hits. This current world tour is a follow-up to their The Prom Queens Asia tour earlier this year.
All images credit: IVEstarship/Twitter