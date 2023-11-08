K-pop girl group IVE will bring their world tour to Hong Kong in 2024

IVE announced the concert dates and stops for their ‘Show What I Have’ world tour, which will stretch until 2024. The K-pop girl group will hold their concert in Hong Kong in July 2024.

They will also make stops in Japan, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, and more. The six-piece just wrapped up two shows in Seoul last month and dropped a new EP. Keep reading to find out more details.

IVE will perform in Hong Kong next year

This month, IVE will hold a two-day concert in Yokohama, Japan. And to kick off 2024, they will perform across Asia including two days in Jakarta, Fukuoka, and Osaka. They will also head to Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and Taipei before starting the US leg of the tour.

After performing across the globe, IVE will return to Asia and greet their Hong Kong and Filipino fans. Then, the girl group will wrap up the tour in Australia that same month.

IVE concert dates and cities for a world tour

Mark your calendar for IVE’s concert.

November 2023

15-16 – Yokohama, Japan

January 2024

13-14 – Jakarta, Indonesia

27 – Bangkok, Thailand

31 – Fukuoka, Japan

February

01 – Fukuoka, Japan

07-08 – Osaka, Japan

17 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

24 – Singapore, Singapore

March

02 – Taipei, Taiwan

13 – Los Angeles, California

16 – Oakland, California

20 – Fort Worth, Texas

24 – Atlanta, Georgia

26 – Rosemont, IIlinois

29 – Newark, New Jersey

June

04 – Paris, France

07 – Barcelona, Spain

10 – Berlin, Germany

13 – Amsterdam, Netherlands

16 – London, UK

23 – Mexico City, Mexico

26 – São Paulo, Brazil

30 – Santiago, Chile

July

06 – Hong Kong SAR

13 – Manila, Philippines

25 – Melbourne, Australia

28 – Sydney, Australia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IVE 아이브 (@ivestarship)

A powerhouse girl group on the rise

IVE is a group from Starship Entertainment consisting of members Gaeul, Yujin, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz, and Leeseo. The six-piece debuted in 2021 with the single album, ‘Eleven’ which was shortly followed by ‘Love Dive’. The eponymous lead single went on to win Song of the Year at the biggest music awards show including Asia Artist Awards, Golden Disc Awards, MAMA Awards, and Melon Music Awards.

This success was quickly followed with the release of their third single album, ‘After Like’. This year, the K-pop girl group dropped their first studio album, ‘I’ve Ive’ to much success. The songs ‘Kitsch’ and ‘I Am’ topped the Circle Digital Chart. The group is still fresh off releasing their EP, ‘I’ve Mine’ with three tracks becoming chart-topping hits. This current world tour is a follow-up to their The Prom Queens Asia tour earlier this year.

All images credit: IVEstarship/Twitter