Jay Chou is coming to Hong Kong in May with power-packed concerts

The Taiwanese music sensation Jay Chou is finally coming to Hong Kong as a part of his Carnival World Tour. The Mandopop icon will hold multiple concerts at the Central Harbourfront Event Space, beginning on May 5 and going till May 14.

Jay’s Hong Kong concerts were initially scheduled for 2019 and postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. His much-awaited performance will be a musical treat for Hongkongers who’ve already started splurging on the tickets!

Jay Chou Hong Kong concert: Dates, tickets, and other details

Jay Chou will take over the Hong Kong stage from May 5 to May 7, May 11, May 13, and May 14, respectively. An additional show is also planned for May 10. Central Harbourfront Event Space will be the show venue, which can hold about 10,000 people. The tickets are up for grabs on Viagogo’s website, so book yours before the slots run out.

The concerts were originally scheduled to be held this year from August 25 to August 27 and from September 1 to September 3. However, the preponement has us excited as we count the days to witness Jay Chou’s magic on stage.

The Carnival World Tour commenced in October 2019

Jay Chou‘s Carnival World Tour is his eighth world tour. The tour commenced in October 2019 in Shanghai and aims to celebrate his 20th year in the entertainment industry.

The celebrated artist created a storm in the Taiwanese music scene with his debut in 2000. In these two decades, Chou has dropped 20 albums and over 200 songs, in addition to his acting stints. Chou also gained massive popularity with the western audience when he made his Hollywood debut with The Green Hornet. The 2011 film also starred Seth Rogen and Christoph Waltz in pivotal roles. The artist also appeared in the 2016 heist thriller Now You See Me 2.

