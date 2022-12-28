Apink’s Eunji is returning to Hong Kong for a concert in 2023

If you know your maknaes from your aegyos, you’ll want to pay attention to this. Your favourite girl group Apink’s Jeong Eunji is returning to Hong Kong after three years for a concert.

Jeong Eunji is not a newcomer to the Hong Kong music scene. The star K-pop star cemented herself as an anticipated name in the events circuit with her tasteful, groove-heavy curation. This year, the extravagant show is taking place at Star Hall, KITEC, on February 5, 2023. So, whether you’re a huge fan or simply K-pop curious, you will want to get this event on your radar.

Girl group Apink’s Jeong Eunji concert: Groove to the latest hits

She wowed her fans with the track Journey For Myself in Seoul. Now fans are looking forward to her upcoming Hong Kong solo concert. Recently, Apink released a video of Eunji’s cover of Underneath the Tree (Original singer: Kelly Clarkson) as a Christmas gift for fans and played it at her “Travelog” concert in Seoul.

Haven’t you heard it? Please give it a quick listen.

Jeong Eunji concert tickets will go live on January 5, 2022

Eunji has a massive fan following worldwide, especially in Hong Kong. So, keep an eye out for the tickets on hkticketing as they are expected to sell out fast. Eunji’s Hong Kong concert tickets will go live on January 5, 2023, for HKD 588. However, if you want a more up-close experience, get your hands on the VIP tickets available for HKD 1,588. Tickets for her Taipei concert scheduled for January 14 are already sold out, so you can imagine the craze. The news had fans dubbing her a “sell-out queen.”

Now here’s something for the fans. TVING is airing Eunji’s drama “Work Later, Drink Now 2”. The drama showed explosive popularity and set many records in TVING history after just two episodes.

Concert details

Date: February 5, 2023

Time: 19:00

Venue: Star Hall, KITEC

Address: No. 1 Trade Fair Drive, Kowloon Bay, Hong Kong

(Hero and feature image credits: artist_eunji/Instagram)