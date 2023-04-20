American rapper JID is coming to Hong Kong in August

The “Off Deez” artist is set to perform in Asia this summer, with tickets going on sale on 23 April.

Hip hop star JID is coming to Hong Kong for his first-ever show in the city. Also known as Destin Route, JID has been making waves in the music industry with his unique style and lyrical approach to music.

Since signing to J. Cole’s record label Dreamville in 2017, the rapper has garnered critical acclaim and gained immense popularity. Most notably, he was named to the 2018 XXL Freshman Class, where he gave an impressive cypher performance alongside Ski Mask the Slump God. His sophomore album DiCaprio 2 received a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album in 2019.

JID’s hit songs include “Off Deez”, “Costa Rica”, “151 Rum” and “Surround Sound”, made with Dreamville labelmates J. Cole, Bas, EarthGang and other collaborators. Crossing over to the mainstream, he was recently featured in “Enemy” by Imagine Dragons from the Arcane: League of Legends soundtrack.

JID’s Forever And A Day concert will take place on 16 August at Music Zone, KITEC, 1 Trademart Drive, Kowloon Bay, Hong Kong. Tickets will be available for purchase on KKTix starting 23 April at 12pm.