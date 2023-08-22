Joji is performing in Clockenflap Hong Kong this December

US-based Japanese singer-songwriter Joji announced his ‘Pandemonium’ world tour! The artist also listed Hong Kong in the Asia leg of the tour. Joji’s concert in Hong Kong will be part of this year’s edition of Clockenflap.

He will kick off a series of concerts in Europe and the US before heading to Australia and some cities in Asia. Then, he will wrap up the tour on December 3 in the city. Keep reading to find out more details!

Joji’s concert tour dates and cities in Asia

Throughout August, Joji will be performing in Europe. Then, he will head to various cities in the US until early November. After, he will meet fans in Australia and New Zealand and other parts of Asia. Bookmark the dates for his Asia tour below.

11.24 – Taipei (Nangang International Exhibition Centre)

11.26 – Bangkok (Very Festival)

11.28 – Manila (Araneta Coliseum)

11.30 – Kuala Lumpur (Merdeka Wall, World Trade Centre)

12.03 – Hong Kong (Clockenflap)

Joji is one of the first few artists announced for Clockenflap Music Festival which will take place from December 1 to 3. As of now, ticketing information, sale date, and full artist lineup have yet to be revealed. So, stay tuned on the official website for updates.

From internet personality to certified musician

Joji, whose real name is George Kusunoki Miller, is a master when it comes to mixing his musical style. It’s a blend of trip-hop and lo-fi with elements of electronic, folk, R&B, and trap. It’s no surprise that the singer-songwriter has amassed a global following.

At 18, Joji left Japan and moved to the US. Shortly after, he created The Filthy Frank Show on YouTube and received recognition for his talent and humour. In 2017, he pursued music full-time using his current moniker under the label 88rising.

He released his first EP ‘In Tongues’ the same year followed by an album ‘Ballads 1’ in 2018. His sophomore album ‘Nectar’ was released in 2020. His highest-charting song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart is the track, ‘Glimpse of Us’ which was part of his third album, ‘Smithereens’.

We’re excited to see Joji perform in Hong Kong!

All image credit: sushitrash/Instagram