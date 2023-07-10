Jung Hae-in reveals the dates of his fan meeting in Hong Kong and Macau

South Korean actor Jung Hae-in is meeting fans in Hong Kong and Macau this September. He will also be making his way to Bangkok, Singapore, and other cities in Asia.

The fan meeting is called “The 10th Season” and starts in Seoul later this month. Read on to find out more details.

Jung Hae-in’s fan meeting in Hong Kong and Macau: What you need to know

After Seoul, Jung meets his Filipino fans in Manila. Then, he will head to Macau and Hong Kong. The tour wraps up in Singapore in October. However, the poster indicates “and more”, hinting that the actor is visiting more cities.

Macau fan meet tickets go on sale on July 10 at noon via macauticket.com. Tickets cost MOP 888, MOP 1,2888, and MOP 1,588, respectively. The Macau show will be held at H853 Entertainment Place, Lisboeta, Macau, on August 13.

All ticket holders can enjoy the Goodbye Session, while 300 random MOP 1,588 ticket holders can get a group photo. Meanwhile, 80 random ticket purchasers of MOP 1,588 and 20 random MOP 1,288 ticket holders can receive a signed poster. Finally, ten lucky ticket holders of MOP 1,588 can get a signed Polaroid.

Ticket information and venue for the Hong Kong show have yet to be announced. So, stay tuned for more details. For now, mark your calendar. Here are the dates.

07.22 – Seoul

08.06 – Manila

08.13 – Macau

09.12 – Hong Kong

09.16 – Jakarta

09.30 – Japan

10.21 – Bangkok

10.29 – Singapore

An illustrious acting career

Jung first appeared in AOA Black’s (a sub-unit of girl group AOA) music video, ‘Moya’, in 2013. The following year, he debuted in the series Bride of the Century and appeared in the independent film, The Youth. Albeit briefly, his scene-stealing appearance as Kim Go-eun’s first love in Guardian: The Lonely and Great God is when viewers started noticing him.

His role as the second lead in While You Were Sleeping is when Jung started gaining recognition. In that same year, he worked on two historical movies. Then, Jung received praise for his performance in Prison Playbook and finally landed his first lead role in Something in the Rain since Jung had been booked and busy.

His other projects include Tune in for Love opposite Kim Go-eun, One Spring Night with Han Ji-min, and Snowdrop alongside Blackpink’s Jisoo. He’ll reprise his role in the second season of D.P. on Netflix. Jung has also received several awards throughout the years, including Best New Actor at the Grand Bell Awards and Best Actor in a Leading Role at the Asian Academy Creative Awards.

