K-pop group NCT 127 announces world tour, including a stop in Macau
13 Nov 2023 03:14 PM

Jianne Soriano

Good news for K-pop fans! Another K-pop group will be making a stop in Macau for a concert! NCT 127 just announced the dates and cities for their third world tour titled ‘Neo City – The Unity’.

The nine-member group will perform in Macau for a two-day show in 2024. They will also make stops in Nagoya, Jakarta, Bulacan, Bangkok, Osaka, and Tokyo. Keep reading to find out more details.

NCT 127 will host a two-day concert in Macau

The group will kick off the tour in Seoul with a whopping six shows! Then, to start off 2024, they will head to Nagoya, Bangkok, and Jakarta for two shows each. They will also perform in Bulacan, the Philippines for one night. NCT 127 will also greet fans in Macau on February 3 and 4 before heading to Osaka and Tokyo.

According to the tour poster, more dates will also be announced soon. At present, no ticketing details have been released.

So for now, mark your calendar for NCT 127’s tour dates and cities below.

November 2023
17-19 – Seoul (KSPO Dome)
24-26 – Seoul (KSPO Dome)

January 2024
07-08 – Nagoya (Valtelin Dome)
13-14 – Jakarta (TBC)
21 – Bulacan (TBC)
27-28 – Bangkok (Thammasat Stadium)

February 2024
03-04 – Macau (TBC)
10-11 – Osaka (Kyocera Dome)

March 2024
09-10 – Tokyo (Tokyo Dome)

 

A post shared by NCT 127 Official Instagram (@nct127)

A powerhouse sub-unit of NCT

NCT 127 is a sub-unit of the South Korean band NCT, managed by SM Entertainment. They originally debuted with seven members in July 2016 with the EP ‘NCT #127’. Then, two more members joined later in December in time for the release of their next EP ‘Limitless’. The final member joined in 2018 when the group dropped their first album, ‘Regular-Irregular’.

At present, NCT 127 has nine active members: Taeil, Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Jungwoo, Mark, and Haechan. The nine-member group quickly gained popularity with their hit track, ‘Cherry Bomb’ and ‘Kick It’. In 2022, NCT 127 bagged the Grand Prize at the 31st Seoul Music Awards for the success of their album ‘Sticker’. The tour announcement comes just as the group released their album ‘Fact Check’ in October.

We’re looking forward to NCT 127’s concert in Macau!

All images credit: nct127/Instagram

An introvert at heart, Jianne expresses herself best through her writing. This Filipino, Hong Kong-born native loves to cover food, entertainment, and culture. When she's not writing, you can find looking for the best eats in town, watching movies or Korean dramas, or travelling solo.

