SHINee and NCT Dream are headlining a K-pop music festival in Macau this October

Listen up, K-pop fans! K-pop festival HallyuPopFest is taking place in Macau for the first time, and K-pop groups SHINee and NCT Dream will be among the headliners.

The two-day event will take place at Wynn Palace on October 21 and 22. Festival goers can expect incredible performances and other exciting activities. Keep reading to find out more details!

K-pop festival in Macau boasts a star-studded lineup

While NCT Dream will headline the Saturday show SHINee will lead the Sunday show. Other artists performing on Saturday include Hyolyn, Sam Kim, Omega X, and Nine to Six. The line-up for Sunday comprises Kard, Verivery, Cherry Bullet, and H1-Key.

The organisers have yet to release more information about the ticket details. However, attendees can expect a red-carpet event as well as a meet-and-greet session. Meanwhile, Hallyu Town will allow fans to enjoy a range of authentic Korean products. Keep an eye out on the official website for the latest update.

Putting Macau as a top destination for K-pop events

HallyuPopFest is a music festival featuring some of the biggest names in the K-pop scene. The first two editions were held in Singapore in 2018 and 2019 respectively. It came to a halt due to the pandemic but returned last year—bigger than ever. They expanded outside of Asia and held editions in London and Sydney.

Macau is no stranger to hosting K-pop events. Earlier this year, BLACKPINK performed two sold-out shows in Galaxy Macau. Celebrities such as Lee Je-hoon and Jung Hae-in will hold fan meetings in the city. Epik High and Got7’s BamBam will also be making a stop in Macau for their concerts. As such, the choice to host HallyuPopFest in the city is not surprising.

Wynn Macau’s president and vice chairman Linda Chen said that “music tourism is on the rise around the world. HallyuPopFest is just one of the major K-pop festivals around the world. The end goal is to put Macau on the map as a top-tier destination for international events”.

Hero and featured image credit: SHINee and NCTsmtown_DREAM/Twitter