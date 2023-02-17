Kang Daniel heads to Hong Kong for his “First Parade” world tour

Good news for DANITYs! Kang Daniel’s Hong Kong concert is finally happening. The South Korean singer-songwriter and businessman is performing in the city for the first time in March.

Hong Kong is one of the cities in the Asian leg of his “First Parade” world tour. The former Wanna One member was most recently in Singapore. After Hong Kong, he will also be stopping by Macau to conclude the tour. Kang Daniel joins the recent slew of K-pop acts like Kim Woojin, Apink, and NCT Dream, who are all heading to Hong Kong.

Kang Daniel’s Hong Kong concert: Venue and tickets

The upcoming concert will be held at Star Hall, KITEC in Kowloon Bay on March 29 from 8 pm onwards. The tickets are available in three tiers and cost HKD 1680, HKD 1280, and HKD 880 respectively.

Ticket holders can sign up for the ‘Fan Benefit’ package and take back home a group photo, an autographed postcard, and an autographed polaroid. Additionally, one official concert poster will be given to each ticket holder. More details about the ‘Fan Benefit’ package will be announced a week before the show day so stay tuned!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 168 PRODUCTION (@168production.hk)

Kang Daniel is a multi-hyphenate artist

The K-pop star was the winner of the second season of Produce 101, a reality competition series in South Korea. He was a member of the Wanna One, a group formed during the show. Soon after his activities ended with the brand, Kang debuted as a soloist with the EP, Color on Me.

Most recently, the hitmaker released his studio full-length album titled The Story in May 2022. Before that, he released his Colour trilogy, comprising three mini-albums: Cyan, Magenta, and Yellow. Besides being an artist, Kang also ventured into acting, making his debut in the Disney+ Korean drama Rookie Cops. In addition, he also established his own entertainment company, Konnect Entertainment.

Whether you’re a DANITY or not, you need to mark your calendar for Kang Daniel’s Hong Kong concert!

(Hero image credit: daniel.k.here/Instagram)

(Featured image credit: konnect_danielk/Twitter)