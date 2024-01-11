KCON to kick off its first Hong Kong edition in March 2024

CJ ENM announced that it will be expanding the K-pop and K-culture festival, KCON to Hong Kong. The inaugural edition will take place at AsiaWorld-Expo on March 30 and 31 with performances from top Korean artists.

Hong Kong is the sixth-largest K-pop market in the world in terms of album sales. Due to its location, it also draws in fans from neighbouring places such as Macau, China, and Taiwan. Keep reading to find out more details about the event!

KCON expands to Hong Kong for the first time this year

KCON will take place in five regions including Hong Kong. It will return to Japan between May 10 to 12 and Los Angeles between July 26 and 28. Organisers also have plans to hold events in Europe and Saudi Arabia in the second half of the year.

While the line-up has not yet been announced, organisers expect major K-pop acts to grace the Hong Kong stage for the first time. They also plan to use multiple stages for the performers and provide curated content for fans.

“KCON which has served as a platform where K-pop fans gather and experience the Korean culture, will further evolve this year to establish its identity as a K-pop festival that projects K-pop’s present and future,” said Shim Jun-beom, CJ ENM’s music content business head.

The largest fan celebration of Korean culture and music

KCON is a global festival celebrating the best of Korean pop culture and music. It launched in Los Angeles in 2012 and has since expanded to New York, Japan, Thailand, Mexico, Australia, United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.

Notable K-pop acts such as BTS, Girls’ Generation, IU, Ailee, Shinee, SEVENTEEN, and more have been part of the line-up. Over the past 12 years, the event has garnered more than 1.65 million people across nine countries.

All image credit: kconusa/Instagram