Keshi is bringing his Epilogue Tour to Hong Kong this November

Good news for music fans in the city! Singer-songwriter Keshi is heading to Hong Kong for a concert on November 12 at the AsiaWorld-Expo Hall 5. So, mark your calendar and egt ready to hear the singer’s amazing falsetto vocals live.

The upcoming show is part of Keshi’s Epilogue Tour. Read on for all the details.

Keshi’s concert in Hong Kong: What you should know

The all-standing tickets cost HKD 899 and HKD 599, respectively. They are available for public sale on July 26 via hkticketing.com or the hotline 31 288 288.

Meanwhile, the presale is on July 24 from 10 am to 11:59 pm. Live Nation members can secure tickets via the exclusive presale on July 25 from 10 am to 11:59 pm. Register as a member at livenation.hk/register to access the presale. Then, activate your account using the activation email sent to your inbox.

Finally, subscribe to the Live Nation Hong Kong newsletter and save your preference. Upon successful subscription, you can log into your account and click on the link under “Live Nation Presale” during the sale period.

A humble journey to stardom

Keshi, whose real name is Casey Luong, is on the brink of global stardom. He boasts a large and loyal following, with many listeners finding deep, meaningful connections with his music. The 27-year-old artist has more than three billion listeners worldwide. His super status and musical prowess are evident in his latest debut album, ‘Gabriel’. Under his musical portfolio, he has an acclaimed trilogy of EPs, ‘skeleton’ (2019), ‘bandaids’ (2020), and ‘always’ (2020).

At 13 years old, Keshi began learning the guitar using his grandfather’s Vietnamese music book. In 2017, he started making music using the moniker “Keshi” and uploaded work using SoundCloud, which quickly went viral. As a self-taught artist, he turned to YouTube to write and produce music. He later quit his full-time job as a nurse and signed with Island Records—the rest is history, as they say. Since then, he’s been on an enigmatic rise in the music scene. With an alluring voice, talent to mix genres, and self-reliance as an artist, it’s no surprise.

Fans can expect Keshi to put out captivating stage performances for his concert in Hong Kong! So, don’t miss this chance to see him live.