K-pop songstress Ailee announces first solo concert in Hong Kong

Heads up, K-pop fans! Ailee is the latest K-pop artist to hold a concert in Hong Kong! For the first time ever, Ailee will hold a solo concert in Hong Kong on August 29 at MacPherson Stadium.

Are you wondering how you can score a ticket to the concert? Keep reading.

Ailee’s concert in Hong Kong: Ticket details to know

The tickets are priced at HKD 980, HKD 1280, and HKD 1680, respectively, and are available for purchase via kktix.com. You must register as a member and have a verified phone number. All ticket holders can enjoy a range of benefits. This includes Ailee’s autographed concert poster (100 winners), entry to rehearsal (50 winners), photo opportunity (30 winners), and an autographed CD (20 winners).

To participate, answer why you’re the biggest fan of Ailee and the order of the benefits you wish to receive. Attach proof of your concert tickets in JPEG with your contact number and mail to dxmediaworld@gmail.com. Put “AILEE ON MUSIC in HONG KONG” on the subject line. The benefits are allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. Each ticket holder can participate only once.

The Queen of K-drama OSTs

Since debuting in 2011, Ailee has released more than ten albums and sung over 20 K-drama soundtracks. Perhaps her most iconic song is the award-winning ‘I Will Go to You Like the First Snow’ from the drama, Goblin. She is also well-praised for her powerful vocals and belting high notes.

Before Ailee’s K-pop debut, she was signed under Muzo Entertainment, an independent agency in New York City. Prior, she managed two YouTube channels and uploaded videos of her singing. The soloist was born in the US and moved to South Korea in 2010 after an audition which greatly impressed judges.

In 2012, she debuted with the single ‘Heaven’ and immediately won her first award at the Cyworld Digital Music Awards. That same year, she released her debut EP ‘Invitation’ and took home several Best New Awards at prestigious music award shows, including Melon Music Awards and Golden Disk Awards.

Besides South Korea, the singer has performed numerous times in Hong Kong when the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) was still held in the city. In fact, Ailee was the opening act for the ceremony in 2012, for which she also won the Best New Female Artist award.

