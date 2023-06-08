Lan Kwai Fong is celebrating Pride Month with LGBTQ+ pub crawl and dining campaign

Celebrate Pride Month in Hong Kong with Lan Kwai Fong Association for ‘Stride for Pride’ Bar Crawl and ‘Eat with Pride’ Dining Campaign.

Lan Kwai Fong Association, a non-profit organisation that unifies over one hundred businesses to promote Lan Kwai Fong’s unique nightlife culture, partners up with Gay Games Hong Kong for Stride for Pride to support inclusivity in Hong Kong. Stride for Pride, Hong Kong’s first-ever LGBTQ+ bar crawl place event takes place on June 17th on Saturday from 4 pm to 9 pm. With the purchase of a ticket of HKD 350, you’ll be able to hit five bars: BACI Trattoria & Bar, Carbon Brews, Dead &, Frank’s Italian-American social club, and Petticoat Lane. All five bars are located in the centre of bustling Lan Kwai Fong, and bring everything from exciting music from DJs to pride-themed cocktails and delightful dishes. Everyone is welcome to join the event to celebrate love, diversity, and inclusivity in the city’s most vibrant nightlife spot.

Head to Petticoat Lane after 9pm to attend the official after-party for free if you bought the Stride for Pride ticket. Revellers can expect to enjoy “HOC Pride Disco” anthems, drag performances, and spectacular dancers.

LKF Concepts will also host ‘Eat with Pride’ from 16 to 30 June in their six restaurants: Porterhouse Seafood & Steak, BACI Trattoria & Bar, Aria, FUMI, Tokio Joe and Kyoto Joe. The following restaurants will donate $10 per item to Resolve Foundation. Make sure to check out their dishes and drinks like BACI Trattoria & Bar’s “Rainbow Pizza,” Mukai Shuzo, “Ine Mankai” Junmai Genshu Sake in FUMI, Tokio Joe, and Kyoto Joe, LKF Concept’s Japanese places. Reservations are available on their website.