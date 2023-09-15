facebook
LE SSERAFIM is opening a pop-store in Hong Kong this September
15 Sep 2023 11:02 AM

Jianne Soriano

Before LE SSERAFIM’s two-day concert in Hong Kong, the K-pop girl group will open a pop-up store starting September 21. The Hong Kong-exclusive shop will sell clothing, accessories, and various merchandise.

The five-member group was only supposed to perform for a day in Hong Kong on September 30. However, due to popular demand, organisers added an extra day for the quintet to meet their Hong Kong fans. Keep reading to find out more details about the pop-up store!

LE SSERAFIM’s ‘Flame Rises’ pop-store store in Hong Kong

The pop-store will be open from September 21 to October 8 (Tuesday to Sunday each week). Make sure that you visit the store between 12 pm to 8 pm. On the opening day, the store will run from 6 pm to 8 pm only. So, head over to G/F, 24 Upper Street in Sheung Wan.

At the store, you can get your hands on LE SSERAFIM’s iconic tops and pants. Necklaces, earrings, tumble, and photo sets will also be available for sale. Each customer can purchase up to 10 pieces only.

Only 10 to 15 customers will be allowed in the store at one time, and it will be on a first-come, first-served basis. For better crowd control, there will be a set route and customers need to enter from the door at the basement and leave through the exit at Tai Ping Shan Street.

A rising K-pop girl group

LE SSERAFIM, the five-member girl group consisting of Sakura, Kim Chae-won, Huh Yun-jin, Kazuha, and Hong Eun-chae debuted in 2022. They released the EP, ‘Fearless’ which sold more than 175,00 copies on the day of release.

That same year, the quintet released their second EP, ‘Antifragile’ and it reached number 14 on the Billboard 200 chart. Most recently, they released their first studio album, ‘Unforgiven’ earlier this year.

The group’s upcoming concert in Hong Kong marks their first performance in the city. Fans can expect the group to give powerful performances during the two-day concert!

Jianne Soriano

An introvert at heart, Jianne expresses herself best through her writing. This Filipino, Hong Kong-born native loves to cover food, entertainment, and culture. When she's not writing, you can find looking for the best eats in town, watching movies or Korean dramas, or travelling solo.

 
