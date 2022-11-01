Sk8er Bois, Take Note: The Lee Gardens Skateboard Fest 2022 is back for the second year

He was a boy, she was a girl, and they both headed to the Lee Gardens Skateboard Fest 2022.

Nothing defines urban cool like skateboarding. In recent years, the sport has skyrocketed in popularity, a result of its addition to the 2020 Olympics and also thanks to Avril Lavigne’s comeback (just me? Okay). An activity that tests creativity, body balance, technical expertise and the ability to perform challenging stunts, skateboarding is more than a passing trend — it’s an entire culture.

Acknowledging the rise of skating and the community surrounding it, Lee Gardens in Causeway Bay is bringing back its Skateboard Fest for the second year. The large-scale skateboarding festival will take place during the last weekend of November at the driveway of Lee Garden One and Pak Sha Road, in collaboration with the All Hong Kong Skateboards Association (AHKSA) and the non-profit organisation KELY Support Group.

So, don your best baggy attire and brush up on your street lingo, because there will be a series of skateboarding competitions, skateboarding and street culture performances and hands-on workshops for you to enjoy.

Lee Gardens Skateboard Fest 2022

From 26 to 27 November, morning ’til evening, visitors are welcome to drop by Lee Garden One to learn about and experience skateboarding and street culture. Here are the highlights:

Lee Gardens Skateboard Contest 2022

On the first day of the festival, Pak Sha Road will be transformed into an obstacle-packed street skatepark. 16 skaters will compete in three categories of competition, “Highest Ollie”, “Ramp to Best Trick” and “Best Skate Line Contest”.

Lee Garden Kids Skateboard Contest

During the afternoon of the second day, 12 young skateboarders will showcase their skills in four categories of competition, “Speed Track”, “Best Skate Line Contest”, “Flat Bar Slide Game” and “Longest Ollie Game”.

Charity Skateboard Experience Classes

Hosted by the All Hong Kong Skateboards Association (AHKSA), visitors can try their hand at skateboarding under the guidance of professional skateboard instructors. All proceeds from the course will go to the KELY Support Group to support the development of local youth.

Street performances

In addition to skateboarding, the festival will also include a variety of street culture events, such as street dance, freestyle football and a special juggling performance by the KELY Support Group.

Street culture workshops

Suitable for both adults and children, the Lee Gardens Skateboard Fest 2022 will feature a number of street culture workshops, including a Fingerboard Workshop, T-shirt-making Workshop, Bag Graffiti Workshop, Skateboard Design Workshop and Henna Hand Painting Workshop.

8FIVE2 Pop-up

Take a break from all the skating at the festival’s shopping and snack stops. Local skateboard retailer 8FIVE2, miniature model and fingerboard prop studio Guaiguaichai Workshop and LA-founded skateboard apparel brand HUF will pop up for a limited time. And if you’re hungry, cult-favourite Cookie DPT will be there with its food truck to keep you energised.

The Lee Gardens Skateboard Fest 2022 will take place from 26 to 27 November, 11am to 6pm, at Lee Garden One and Pak Sha Road in Causeway Bay. Find out more about the festival here.