Lee Je-hoon is holding a fan meeting in Macau this August

Great news for K-drama fans in Macau! After Hwang Min-hyun and Jung Hae-in, South Korean actor Lee Je-hoon will also hold a fan meeting in Macau.

The solo show “Some More in Macau with Lee Je-hoon” will take place at Lisboeta Macau, H853 Entertainment Place, on August 5! Read on to learn how you can score tickets!

Lee Je-hoon’s fan meeting in Macau: Ticketing details to know

Earlier this year, Lee held his “Vacation Lee Je-hoon” fan meeting in Manila, Jarkata, Singapore, and Taipei. Now, he’s all set to meet his fans in Macau!

Prices for the fan meeting cost MOP 888, MOP 1,288 and MOP 1,588, respectively. Tickets will be available for purchase on July 14 at noon via macauticket.com.

Fans can enjoy some more benefits if they purchase the MOP 1,588 and MOP 1,288 tickets. It includes a group photo, a signed poster, and a signed Polaroid. Only 120 random MOP 1,588 and 30 random MOP 1,288 ticket holders will receive the signed poster. Meanwhile, only 40 random MOP 1,588 and 10 lucky MOP 1,288 ticket holders will get the signed Polaroid.

From an indie actor to a leading man

Lee kicked off his career by starring in independent films. He worked on more than 18 short and indie films while still a student. His breakthrough came in 2011 with his performance in Bleak Night and The Front Line.

Soon, he starred in the blockbuster hit Architecture 101 opposite Suzy Bae and slowly gained some popularity. Several projects such as Fashion King, My Paparotti and Ghost Sweepers quickly followed this. Lee took a break from acting to fulfil his mandatory military training.

Upon his comeback, Lee worked on several movies, such as Secret Door and Phantom Detective. It wasn’t until 2016 that Lee starred in his most commercially successful series, Signal. It was one of the highest-rated Korean dramas in cable TV history and received widespread acclaim.

Soon after, Lee transitioned into romantic roles with dramas such as Tomorrow With You and Where Stars Land. At the same time, he continued to work on films like Anarchist from Colony and I Can Speak. His popularity grew when he starred in Taxi Driver, which also served as his small-screen comeback after a brief hiatus from TV. The drama was so popular that it earned a second season.

