Hong Kong’s Lunar New Year fireworks show will return in 2024 after four years

The annual fireworks display during the Lunar New Year will be back in February 2024! The show last took place in 2019 and was subsequently cancelled for the next four years due to the pandemic and social unrest.

As per tradition, the show will take place at Victoria Harbour on the second day of the Lunar New Year, on February 11, 2024. In 2019, the Lunar New Year fireworks had more than 300,000 spectators.

The return of Hong Kong’s dazzling fireworks displays

The upcoming Lunar New Year fireworks display is just one of the many planned to return. In October, the government held the National Day fireworks for the first time in five years. It was the first large-scale display in the city, attracting more than 430,000 spectators.

The next fireworks display will be for the New Year Countdown celebrations on December 31. The countdown is part of the government’s ongoing Night Vibes Hong Kong campaign. It aims to revive the city’s nightlife economy.

A lively Lunar New Year holiday

The tourism sector is optimistic that there will be more visitors to Hong Kong during the Lunar New Year holidays next year.

“I think the number of tourists in the Lunar New Year holiday will be more than, or similar to, that in the National Day Golden Week, as our tourist figures have continued to grow in recent months,” said Timothy Chui Ting-pong of the Tourism Assocation to The Standard.

He also mentioned that the tourism industry is already preparing for many travellers to the city during the Christmas season. The government expects that Hong Kong will welcome over 30 million tourists by the end of the year. While it’s still behind pre-pandemic levels, authorities are welcome that the industry will recover by next year or 2025.

All images credit: Raymond Ling/Flickr