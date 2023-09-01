Solar and Moonbyul of MAMAMOO will hold a concert in Hong Kong this December

Brace yourselves, K-pop fans! Solar and Moonbyul’s unit MAMAMOO+ is heading to Hong Kong for their first-ever fan concert tour “Two Rabbits Code”. The duo will dazzle the stage on December 20 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Love for MAMAMOO has been booming in Hong Kong! In fact, the quartet performed in the city earlier this year. Now, members Solar and Moonbyul are coming back for more! The two will kick off the world tour in Seoul in September, with two full shows in their home city.

MAMAMOO+’s Solar and Moonbyul make a concert stop in Hong Kong

After performing in Seoul, the duo will head to Osaka for another two-day concert. They will be making stops in Taipei, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, and Manila. Finally, Solar and Moonbyul will be capping off the year in Hong Kong for their concert.

As of now, no ticketing details have been announced, so tsay tuned for more information. For now, mark your calendar for the concert dates and venues below.

09.16-17 – Seoul (YES24 Live Hall)

10.8-9 – Osaka (Orix Theatre)

10.22 – Taipei (Taipei International Convention Centre)

11.15 – Singapore (The Star Theatre)

11.17 – Kuala Lumpur (Zepp Kuala Lumpur)

11.18 – Jakarta (Sutera Hall)

12.17 – Manila (New Frontier Theatre)

12.20 – Hong Kong (Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 마마무 (MAMAMOO) (@mamamoo_official)

The MoonSun duo expands their horizons

MAMAMOO+ is the sub-unit of Solar and Moonbyul from the K-pop quartet MAMAMOO. The duo debuted on August 20 last year with the single, ‘Better’ featuring Big Naughty. Earlier this year, they returned with the single album ‘Act 1, Scene 1’. The release sold over 100,000 copies during its first month.

Most recently, they released their first EP ‘Two Rabbits’ so fans can expect that the two will be performing their earlier hits and newer ones. Solar is the main vocalist of MAMAMOO while Moonbyul is the main rapper of the group.

Prior to the unit’s official debut, the MoonSun duo already performed and released songs together. In 2015, they appeared as a group in a singing competition on TV. After wrapping up the existing group’s “My Con” world tour (which included a stop in Hong Kong), the unit performed at other festivals and concerts including Taiwan and Japan.

All image credit: mamamoo_official/Instagram