Mandopop queen A-Mei is holding a concert in Macau this September

Taiwanese Puyuma singer A-mei is gracing the stage in Macau for a concert. It is part of her ‘aMEI ASMR 2023 World Tour’. Her concerts set new records in Taipei and Kaohsiung from 2022 to early 2023 for the most performances and the largest audience numbers. ASMR also became the highest-grossing show by a solo singer in Taiwan within one year.

A-mei will perform at the Venetian Macao, Cotai Arena, on September 16. It also marks the Mandopop powerhouse’s return to the city after seven years. Keep reading for all the details.

A-mei’s concert in Macau: All the details to know

Tickets go on sale on July 20 at 12 pm via Cotai Ticketing and phone. Simply call +853 2882 8818 for Macau and +852 3065 9899 for Hong Kong.

Concert attendees can also purchase tickets at the box offices at The Venetian Macau, The Parisian Macau, and Shoppes at The Londoner the following day. The tickets cost MOP 480 (D reserve), MOP 880 (C reserve), MOP 1180 (B reserve), MOP 1580 (A reserve), and MOP 1880 (VIP).

In an Instagram post on December 12, 2022, A-mei teased that she will also be heading to Hong Kong in October.

The Queen of Mandopop

A-mei, or Chang Hui Mei is one of the most influential figures in the Mandopop scene. Since kicking off her career in 1996, she has sold about 55 million albums and held over 300 concerts. More than seven million concertgoers have seen her live. So, it’s unsurprising that the Chinese-language female singer holds the record for album sales, concert numbers, and audience numbers.

She won the Golden Melody Award for Best Mandarin Female Singer for her albums ‘Truth’ (20021), ‘Amit’ (2009), and ‘Faces of Paranoia’ (2014).

Attendees can expect A-mei to showcase her versatile vocal range with show-stopping performances for the concert.